In Hungary Verstappen and Red Bull score their twelfth consecutive victory, making good and bad weather. The final advantage breaks through the thirty-second wall, even more impressive numbers when one considers that the untapped potential still remains from the newly introduced updates. Attention, however, is all for the challenge for the role of second force, not so much in the constructors’ standings as on the pitch. 2023 shows how hierarchies can change from one moment to the next, but if you look at the last three races McLaren and Mercedes are the main contenders for the second place in this phase of the championship.

McLaren without errors in Budapest

Lando Norris confirmed himself first of the others in Budapest, but after the race the doubt remains as to who had the most competitive package in Hungary between McLaren and Mercedes. Lewis Hamilton and the W14 were fastest in Q3 held on soft tyres, while the MCL60 defended itself better on medium and hard compounds. The pace in the race, on the other hand, influenced by various factors, blurs the performance differences between the two British single-seaters.

In the first stint, the McLaren duo was quicker than Hamilton, who maintained a conservative pace both for fear of tire degradation and to manage the overheating of brakes and power units. In the central fraction, however, the multiple English champion was initially slower than Norris, partly due to a more cautious approach to tire management. However, as the final tire change approached, Hamilton began to lag behind the #4 McLaren, who was then clearly outclassed in the final stint times. Traffic made it difficult to estimate Sir Lewis’ exact pace advantage over Norris, but with the medium tires five laps fresher the difference in pace was stark.

If McLaren repeated the second place obtained at Silverstone, therefore, the merit is not only for the competitiveness of the car. The real strength of the team led by Andrea Stella was do everything perfectly, without wasting any opportunity as the competition did: no avoidable eliminations in Q1, no uncertainty at the start, no cooling problems and no delays in the pits. According to Toto Wolff, at the Hungaroring the W14 had more than the MCL6O, but the Woking team’s performance bordered on perfection.

Effective updates

The two British teams got the better of their direct rivals on a track that was theoretically not congenial to either car. At McLaren it is now possible to draw a more complete balance sheet on the latest updates introduced from Austria onwards. The development package remains incomplete, since the news expected in Hungary has been postponed for production logistics reasons. However, between the Red Bull Ring, Silverstone and Hungaroring, on three tracks of different types, the MCL60 was always second or third force.

Andrea Stella preached caution after Silverstone, since the low temperatures and high-speed corners of the English track highlighted the strengths of the project. Hungary in this respect was a much more representative test of progress at McLaren. The MCL60 remained competitive despite the arrival of the dreaded heat, while the updates have improved the load available in the medium-low mileage corners, where however the drivers repeat that work remains to be done.

Mercedes for its part closes a positive weekend on a track that is not ideal for the car, exactly like in Montreal. The better precision of the front axle of the W14 is confirmed, obtained after the change of the front suspension in Monaco. These advances in turn allow you to explore new trim options to improve traction, as important in Budapest as suffered at the beginning of the year. Like McLaren, Mercedes also didn’t go into crisis with the increase in temperatures in the race, expressing a respectable pace. The merit also goes to the corrections made to the set-up during the night between Friday and Saturday, as well as a particular work program during free practice, carried out almost entirely on medium tyres. McLaren and Mercedes are now expected at the Spa round, where the MCL60 and W14 could suffer on the straights. However, one race away from the summer break, the two British teams are the main contenders for the role of second force.

Ferrari fourth force

The Hungaroring should have met Ferrari’s needs, rewarding its rear stability and traction qualities. In Maranello, however, it is reflected again on a weekend below expectations. On the one hand there is the awareness of limits of the SF-23, especially in terms of stability in wide-ranging corners. To this is added, however, the regret for a badly optimized package again. It is perhaps no coincidence that Frederic Vasseur, in commenting on Alfa Romeo’s qualifying, underlined the few updates, attributing the merit of the progress above all to the set-up and defining it as “a lesson”.

The picture that emerges from the statements of the men in red is that of a Ferrari where development is focusing above all on extracting more performance from the SF-23 by improving the set-up choices. The Cavallino can now count on a better understanding of the car compared to two months, so much so that general investigations and experiments have given way to more detailed analyses. In Hungary, for example, the team returned to measuring front wing deformation, resuming the work interrupted in Bahrain.

In the race both Reds showed a lack of pace mixed with more degradation than both McLaren and Mercedes. Traffic, penalties and tire change problems then prevented us from collecting those few extra points that were within our reach. In Hungary as in Silverstone, there was again the joint action of a deficient car, a non-optimized package and technical/sporting problems of various nature.

In Austria, Ferrari had shown that it has the potential to fight with McLaren and Mercedes, provided it can put all the pieces together. However, a perfect execution of the weekend may no longer be sufficient in the future, and will have to be accompanied by the development of the car’s aerodynamics and set-up. The recent results do not erase the progress made by the SF-23 since two months ago, now ahead of Aston Martin in the hierarchies. In a dynamic Formula 1 like that of 2023, however, to grow slowly is to regress.

Aston Martin further and further behind

Who in the month of July sinks even further behind in the values ​​in the field is Aston Martin, fifth force in Budapest on a theoretically more favorable track. The developments introduced in Canada have not allowed us to take the leap forward necessary to keep up with the competition. Aston Martin was the team that progressed the most from 2022 to 2023, while McLaren is currently the one that has grown the most this season.

Going further down the standings however, there are those who have made considerable progress in both circumstances. Williams has often been referred to as the car that has grown the most in the winter after Aston Martin, but last month’s updates have allowed it to climb the hierarchies again. In Budapest, on a highly loaded and theoretically difficult track for the FW45, Albon finished 11th, capitalizing on the aggressive strategy and withdrawal of the Alpines. Williams is now in the position to make an important leap in his run-up to seventh place in the World Championship, at the super-fast Spa in just seven days’ time.