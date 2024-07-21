by VALERIO BARRETTA

Leclerc 4th in Hungary

Yesterday Carlos Sainz said that Ferrari could not achieve more than fourth place, under normal circumstances, at the Hungaroring. And, in fact, the Maranello team is fourth, not with the Spaniard but with Charles Leclercauthor of a great start unlike the #55. With a finally solid performance, the Monegasque finally puts an end to a delicate period, which seemed to torment him also in Hungary with the accident in FP2.

Leclerc’s words

The Monte Carlo winner analyses the Hungarian GP as follows: “I think the pace for the podium if there was one todaywe must not forget that we are in Budapest, and overtaking here is always very difficult.“, this is his comment on Sky Sports F1.

The #16 was the fastest on the track for a few laps on hard tyres, but it only lasted 17 laps to complete theundercut to the detriment of Verstappen (a move that would have led to nothing without the madness of the world champion seven laps from the finish): “As soon as I got out of the car I also asked myself ‘If we had stayed outside with Max, could he have helped us later?’, but in the end it went like this. We took the position on Max, which we later lost again, however I don’t think we could have done much more“.

“It was a well-managed race, even if a little difficult at the end with the used medium tyre. I think we got some very specific results, that’s the most positive thing.“.

After the analysis on the GP, Leclerc’s face becomes darker when he thinks about the second part of 2024: “Last year we were in a position where we had solutions in hand to fix the car straight away, but that was a slightly different situation. Now I think it will take some time. I’m sorry to say this, but I think we’ll have to wait a while before we see any improvements.“.