by VALERIO BARRETTA

Leclerc on the wall in Hungary

A trivial mistake, especially for someone like Charles Leclerccost the Monegasque the FP2 of the Hungarian GP. The Ferrari driver, going wide at turn 4, lost control of the SF-24 on the exit and then crashed into the barriers on the left.

This is a mistake that has no bearing on the results (they are still free practice sessions) but it is perhaps symptomatic of the difficult period for #16, who after the victory in Monte-Carlo has entered a downward spiral from which he cannot escape.

Video

This is the video of Leclerc’s accident shared by F1’s X account.

In this period of crisis (74 points lost by Max Verstappen after Monte-Carlo, 28 points lost by Carlos Sainz after Montmeló) the car has not helped him, it is true, and not everything is to be ascribed to Leclerc. However, he has his share of responsibility and, as a mature boy, he has never hidden behind a finger. Even his face when returning to the pits tells a lot about his current state of mind and the disappointment of forcing his team to do extra work on his car in such a delicate moment.