by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1 Hungary, Mercedes doesn’t shine on Friday

How much good can a double victory do on a moral level? The Mercedesfrom whom more was expected on Friday at the Hungaroring and instead remained off the “podium” in both the first and second free practice sessions. George Russell gave solid performances (fourth in the morning, fifth in the afternoon), while Lewis Hamilton he was on average in more difficulty (tenth in FP1, seventh in FP2): despite lap times not being as brilliant as those of the competition, optimism reigns at Mercedes after seeing the times in the long runs. And even Hamilton, who in the past has often shown a perhaps exaggerated pessimism after the first free runs, believes that the team can give him a competitive car tomorrow.

Hamilton’s words

“Today was not our best day of the season. The car set-up was not optimal and we were not in our best shape. We made some small changes between sessions, but nothing major. We do have some ideas as to why the car wasn’t at its best though.so we’ll work on it during the night, trying to improve for tomorrow“, commented the seven-time world champion.

“We are all right there: While our single lap pace wasn’t the best, our long run was decent.We are still one step behind the leaders, but we will do our best to close the gap for Saturday.”.

Russell’s words

“Everyone in the garage is doing a great job in such difficult conditions, with temperatures above 35 degrees. We did a lot of laps today on the long run. This is very useful data to analyse tonight. It will help us define our strategy for the rest of the weekend and make any improvements to the car for tomorrow.“, added Russell. The McLarens and Red Bulls looked very quick today, we know we have some ground to make up.. We don’t seem to be as competitive in these hot conditions, so we need to figure things out. We’re looking forward to seeing what we can do tomorrow and hopefully we can get back into the top five.”.