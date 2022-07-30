The Williams driver hits the right window on a track that is constantly changing during free practice. Vettel crash. Leclerc second, Verstappen fourth. Last Perez

From our correspondent Andrea Cremoesi – budapest (hungary)

Rain and clear spells on the Hungarian F1 GP, the conditions of the Hungaroring track that change lap after lap with the drivers called to a balancing act, succubus to the precarious grip of the tires that make more than one of them exclaim: ” driving on ice “. In such a situation there is a surprise result because whoever hits the right window gets satisfaction from the stopwatch. And then this third practice session will enter F1 history for the best time of Nicholas Latifi, the man who unwittingly decided last world championship for the crash against the Abu Dhabi barriers (and for that he even received death threats) and which is often criticized by colleagues for its behavior as a … mobile chicane. See also Planes, strike Sunday: hundreds of flights at risk

surprise in f1 – It was he who mocked Charles Leclerc, who, despite a suboptimal weather situation – after yesterday’s tests it was certainly better for Ferrari to stay dry – remains among the favorites for pole (meeting at 4 pm): the Monegasque he was the fastest in the first phase of the session with the full wets (when the Red Bulls were still parked in the pits) and then confirmed with the intermediates in the very last phase of free practice, interrupted just over five minutes from the end for a crash by Sebastian Vettel against the barriers at turn 8. The German, who announced his retirement on Thursday, could not hold back a scream of anger, which he then accompanied by a gesture of annoyance when he realized that he had ruined the race. front wing.

verstappen – At the resumption there was also the only flash of Max Verstappen who remained an abundant spectator for half an hour, waiting for the rain to decrease in intensity. Then when he took to the track the World Championship leader found himself, like everyone else, struggling with intermediate tires that were struggling to warm up and consequently to have the necessary grip. A condition that Leclerc risked paying dearly with a head and tail in the ups and downs after the series of initial bends. Max then finished fourth for what the times can count. In the queue instead Perez who continues to struggle with Red Bull, as well as Hamilton the record holder on this track only 11th and never at ease with grip. At 16 the pole which could also be disputed (at least for the final phase) with dry tires. Ferrari crosses its fingers. See also Nairo Quintana: message of thanks to Colombia after his first win

hungary fp3 ranking – The times of free thirds:

Latifi (Williams) 1’41 “480 Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’42 “141 Albon (Williams) 1’42 “381 Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’43 “205 Russell (Mercedes) 1’43 “434 Alonso (Alpine) 1’43 “570 Sainz (Ferrari) 1’43 “589 Norris (McLaren) 1’43 “743 Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’44 “178 Magnussen (Haas) 1’44 “655 Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’44 “832 Schumacher (Haas) 1’45 “156 Ocon (Alpine) 1’45 “570 Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’45 “624 Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’45 “638 Zhou (Alfa Romeo) 1’45 “691 Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’45 “850 Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 1’45 “930 Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’46 “091 Perez (Red Bull) 1’48 “240