by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1 Hungary, FP3 standings

Pos. Pilot Team Time and mix Detachment Turns 1 L.Norris McLaren 1:16.098 ( S ) – 16 2 O. Plates McLaren 1:16.142 ( S ) +0.044 16 3 Mr. Verstappen Red Bull 1:16.379 ( S ) +0.281 26 4 G.Russell Mercedes 1:16.564 ( S ) +0.466 14 5 C.Sainz Ferrari 1:16.639 ( S ) +0.541 15 6 D.Ricciardo RB 1:16.652 ( S ) +0.554 14 7 A. Albon Williams 1:16.661 ( S ) +0.563 15 8 N. Hulkenberg Haas 1:16.696 ( S ) +0.598 15 9 Y.Tsunoda RB 1:16.744 ( S ) +0.646 16 10 L.Hamilton Mercedes 1:16.786 ( S ) +0.688 13 11 C. Leclerc Ferrari 1:16.803 ( S ) +0.705 16 12 V. Bottas Kick Sauber 1:16.804 ( S ) +0.706 19 13 S. Perez Red Bull 1:16.954 ( S ) +0.856 24 14 F. Alonso Aston Martin 1:17.001 ( S ) +0.903 20 15 L. Stroll Aston Martin 1:17.085 ( S ) +0.987 21 16 L. Sargeant Williams 1:17.168 ( S ) +1.070 15 17 G.Zhou Kick Sauber 1:17.291 ( S ) +1.193 15 18 P.Gasly Alpine 1:17.499 ( S ) +1.401 14 19 K.Magnussen Haas 1:17.507 ( S ) +1.409 16 20 E.Ocon Alpine 1:17.575 ( S ) +1.477 15

F1 Hungary, the FP3 chronicle

There McLaren sends a loud and clear message to all the competition, closing the third free practice session with an important one-two by Lando Norris-Oscar Plates. On a Saturday that was much cooler than yesterday, the British driver set the best time (1:16.098), distancing his teammate by just 44 thousandths on a car that confirms the enormous step forward made by Miami and that seems to be the most balanced in all conditions. Lots and lots of aerodynamic load for the MCL38, which seems to fly around the winding curves of the Hungaroring. Max Verstappen as usual he holds his ground and is third, but by almost three tenths (281 thousandths): after the conclusion of his fastest lap, the Dutchman shakes his head, perhaps confirming how he perceives the Woking team to be superior.

Mercedes and Ferrari are currently behind: George Russell fourth and Lewis Hamilton (spun at the end) tenth, the two are ahead of Carlos Sainz (5th) and Charles Leclerc (11th) respectively. The SF-24, after the promising FP1, has so far failed to raise the bar even with the adjustments adopted for this track and is now the fourth force on the track. The Monegasque is once again the protagonist of a dirty fast lap and ends up preceding Valtteri Bottas by just one thousandth. Sergio Perez (13th) is bad again, while the updates do not lift Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso 14th ahead of his teammate Lance Stroll.

F1 Hungary, FP3 live

You can relive the emotions of FP3 at the Hungaroring with our live commentary.

The program

F1 is back on track this afternoon: the Hungaroring will get serious starting at 4pm, when qualifying will begin. Tomorrow at 3pm, the 13th Grand Prix of 2024 will start.