by VALERIO BARRETTA
F1 Hungary, FP3 standings
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Time and mix
|Detachment
|Turns
|1
|L.Norris
|McLaren
|1:16.098 (S)
|–
|16
|2
|O. Plates
|McLaren
|1:16.142 (S)
|+0.044
|16
|3
|Mr. Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:16.379 (S)
|+0.281
|26
|4
|G.Russell
|Mercedes
|1:16.564 (S)
|+0.466
|14
|5
|C.Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:16.639 (S)
|+0.541
|15
|6
|D.Ricciardo
|RB
|1:16.652 (S)
|+0.554
|14
|7
|A. Albon
|Williams
|1:16.661 (S)
|+0.563
|15
|8
|N. Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:16.696 (S)
|+0.598
|15
|9
|Y.Tsunoda
|RB
|1:16.744 (S)
|+0.646
|16
|10
|L.Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:16.786 (S)
|+0.688
|13
|11
|C. Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:16.803 (S)
|+0.705
|16
|12
|V. Bottas
|Kick Sauber
|1:16.804 (S)
|+0.706
|19
|13
|S. Perez
|Red Bull
|1:16.954 (S)
|+0.856
|24
|14
|F. Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:17.001 (S)
|+0.903
|20
|15
|L. Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:17.085 (S)
|+0.987
|21
|16
|L. Sargeant
|Williams
|1:17.168 (S)
|+1.070
|15
|17
|G.Zhou
|Kick Sauber
|1:17.291 (S)
|+1.193
|15
|18
|P.Gasly
|Alpine
|1:17.499 (S)
|+1.401
|14
|19
|K.Magnussen
|Haas
|1:17.507 (S)
|+1.409
|16
|20
|E.Ocon
|Alpine
|1:17.575 (S)
|+1.477
|15
F1 Hungary, the FP3 chronicle
There McLaren sends a loud and clear message to all the competition, closing the third free practice session with an important one-two by Lando Norris-Oscar Plates. On a Saturday that was much cooler than yesterday, the British driver set the best time (1:16.098), distancing his teammate by just 44 thousandths on a car that confirms the enormous step forward made by Miami and that seems to be the most balanced in all conditions. Lots and lots of aerodynamic load for the MCL38, which seems to fly around the winding curves of the Hungaroring. Max Verstappen as usual he holds his ground and is third, but by almost three tenths (281 thousandths): after the conclusion of his fastest lap, the Dutchman shakes his head, perhaps confirming how he perceives the Woking team to be superior.
Mercedes and Ferrari are currently behind: George Russell fourth and Lewis Hamilton (spun at the end) tenth, the two are ahead of Carlos Sainz (5th) and Charles Leclerc (11th) respectively. The SF-24, after the promising FP1, has so far failed to raise the bar even with the adjustments adopted for this track and is now the fourth force on the track. The Monegasque is once again the protagonist of a dirty fast lap and ends up preceding Valtteri Bottas by just one thousandth. Sergio Perez (13th) is bad again, while the updates do not lift Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso 14th ahead of his teammate Lance Stroll.
F1 Hungary, FP3 live
You can relive the emotions of FP3 at the Hungaroring with our live commentary.
The program
F1 is back on track this afternoon: the Hungaroring will get serious starting at 4pm, when qualifying will begin. Tomorrow at 3pm, the 13th Grand Prix of 2024 will start.
#Hungary #FP3 #standings #McLaren #NorrisPiastri #Sainz #5th
Leave a Reply