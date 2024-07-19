F1 Hungary, FP2 standings

Post Pilot Team Times and tires Detachments Turns 1 Landon Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:17.788 (S) 23 2 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 1:18.031 (M) +0.243 19 3 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 1:18.185 (M) +0.397 22 4 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 1:18.255 (M) +0.467 22 5 George Russell MERCEDES 1:18.294 (M) +0.506 19 6 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 1:18.315 (M) +0.527 23 7 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:18.363 (S) +0.575 19 8 Daniel Ricciardo RB HONDA RBPT 1:18.371 (M) +0.583 19 9 Alexander Albon WILLIAMS-MERCEDES 1:18.514 (M) +0.726 21 10 Fernando Alonso ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 1:18.519 (M) +0.731 22 11 Valtteri Bottas KICK SAUBER FERRARI 1:18.586 (M) +0.798 24 12 Logan Sargeant WILLIAMS-MERCEDES 1:18.611 (M) +0.823 20 13 Oscar Plates MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:18.618 (H) +0.830 20 14 Esteban Ocon ALPINE RENAULT 1:18.754 (M) +0.966 24 15 Nico Hulkenberg HAAS FERRARI 1:18.791 (M) +1.003 24 16 Pierre Gasly ALPINE RENAULT 1:18.888 (M) +1.100 23 17 Lance Stroll ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 1:19.179 (S) +1.391 24 18 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 1:19.286 (M) +1.498 8 19 Yuki-Tsunoda RB HONDA RBPT 1:19.606 (S) +1.818 12 20 Zhou Guanyu KICK SAUBER FERRARI 1:20.067 (M) +2.279 24

F1 Hungary, the chronicle of the FP2

The second free practice session of the Hungarian GP once again saw the top four teams in F1 at the moment. The best time was achieved by Landon Norriswho with McLaren closed the gap by around two and a half tenths on Max Verstappensecond exactly as in FP1. Third at three tenths from Norris was the leader of FP1, Carlos Sainzwith the first of the Ferraris.

Sergio Perez also smiles again, at least temporarily, finishing fourth with the second Red Bull, ahead of the Mercedes of Russell and Hamiltoninterspersed with the surprising Haas of Kevin Magnussen. Completing the top 10 are Ricciardo, Albon and Alonso. The only one missing is Charles Leclerc, negative protagonist of the afternoon: the Monegasque in fact made a mistake at turn 4 and sent his SF-24 into the wall, ending his FP2 session well ahead of schedule.

F1 Hungary, FP2 live

You can relive the emotions of the FP2 at the Hungaroring with the our live news.

The program

F1 returns to the track tomorrow: FP3 at 12.30 and qualifying at 16.00, the Grand Prix is ​​scheduled for 15.00 on Sunday.