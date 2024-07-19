F1 Hungary, FP2 standings
|Post
|Pilot
|Team
|Times and tires
|Detachments
|Turns
|1
|Landon Norris
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|1:17.788 (S)
|23
|2
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|1:18.031 (M)
|+0.243
|19
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|FERRARI
|1:18.185 (M)
|+0.397
|22
|4
|Sergio Perez
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|1:18.255 (M)
|+0.467
|22
|5
|George Russell
|MERCEDES
|1:18.294 (M)
|+0.506
|19
|6
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:18.315 (M)
|+0.527
|23
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|1:18.363 (S)
|+0.575
|19
|8
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB HONDA RBPT
|1:18.371 (M)
|+0.583
|19
|9
|Alexander Albon
|WILLIAMS-MERCEDES
|1:18.514 (M)
|+0.726
|21
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|1:18.519 (M)
|+0.731
|22
|11
|Valtteri Bottas
|KICK SAUBER FERRARI
|1:18.586 (M)
|+0.798
|24
|12
|Logan Sargeant
|WILLIAMS-MERCEDES
|1:18.611 (M)
|+0.823
|20
|13
|Oscar Plates
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|1:18.618 (H)
|+0.830
|20
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|ALPINE RENAULT
|1:18.754 (M)
|+0.966
|24
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:18.791 (M)
|+1.003
|24
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|ALPINE RENAULT
|1:18.888 (M)
|+1.100
|23
|17
|Lance Stroll
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|1:19.179 (S)
|+1.391
|24
|18
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|1:19.286 (M)
|+1.498
|8
|19
|Yuki-Tsunoda
|RB HONDA RBPT
|1:19.606 (S)
|+1.818
|12
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|KICK SAUBER FERRARI
|1:20.067 (M)
|+2.279
|24
F1 Hungary, the chronicle of the FP2
The second free practice session of the Hungarian GP once again saw the top four teams in F1 at the moment. The best time was achieved by Landon Norriswho with McLaren closed the gap by around two and a half tenths on Max Verstappensecond exactly as in FP1. Third at three tenths from Norris was the leader of FP1, Carlos Sainzwith the first of the Ferraris.
Sergio Perez also smiles again, at least temporarily, finishing fourth with the second Red Bull, ahead of the Mercedes of Russell and Hamiltoninterspersed with the surprising Haas of Kevin Magnussen. Completing the top 10 are Ricciardo, Albon and Alonso. The only one missing is Charles Leclerc, negative protagonist of the afternoon: the Monegasque in fact made a mistake at turn 4 and sent his SF-24 into the wall, ending his FP2 session well ahead of schedule.
F1 Hungary, FP2 live
You can relive the emotions of the FP2 at the Hungaroring with the our live news.
The program
F1 returns to the track tomorrow: FP3 at 12.30 and qualifying at 16.00, the Grand Prix is scheduled for 15.00 on Sunday.
#Hungary #FP2 #Standings #Norris #Leads #Verstappen
Leave a Reply