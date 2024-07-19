by VALERIO BARRETTA
F1 Hungary, FP1 standings
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Time and mix
|Detachment
|Turns
|1
|C.Sainz
|2
|Mr. Verstappen
|3
|C. Leclerc
|4
|G.Russell
|5
|G.Zhou
|6
|L.Norris
|7
|O. Plates
|8
|Y.Tsunoda
|9
|L. Stroll
|10
|L.Hamilton
|11
|S. Perez
|12
|D.Ricciardo
|13
|F. Alonso
|14
|A. Albon
|15
|V. Bottas
|16
|L. Sargeant
|17
|P.Gasly
|18
|E.Ocon
|19
|K.Magnussen
|20
|O.Bearman
F1 Hungary, the FP1 chronicle
If the morning is a good indicator of the day, Ferrari can hope for a much better Hungarian GP than those of the last month and a half. At the Hungaroring, the FP1 sees the Reds of Maranello as protagonists, who close in the lead thanks to Carlos’ 1:18.713 SainzThe Spaniard leads Max Verstappen by 276 thousandths and his teammate Charles Leclerc by almost three tenths (+0.298).
(updating)
F1 Hungary, FP1 live
You can relive the emotions of FP1 at the Hungaroring with our live commentary.
The program
F1 returns to the track this afternoon with the second free practice session scheduled for 5pm. FP3 is tomorrow at 12.30pm and qualifying at 4pm, while the Grand Prix is scheduled for 3pm on Sunday.
#Hungary #FP1 #Standings #Ferrari #Sainz #beats #Max #Leclerc
Leave a Reply