Pos. Pilot Team Time and mix Detachment Turns 1 C.Sainz 2 Mr. Verstappen 3 C. Leclerc 4 G.Russell 5 G.Zhou 6 L.Norris 7 O. Plates 8 Y.Tsunoda 9 L. Stroll 10 L.Hamilton 11 S. Perez 12 D.Ricciardo 13 F. Alonso 14 A. Albon 15 V. Bottas 16 L. Sargeant 17 P.Gasly 18 E.Ocon 19 K.Magnussen 20 O.Bearman

F1 Hungary, the FP1 chronicle

If the morning is a good indicator of the day, Ferrari can hope for a much better Hungarian GP than those of the last month and a half. At the Hungaroring, the FP1 sees the Reds of Maranello as protagonists, who close in the lead thanks to Carlos’ 1:18.713 SainzThe Spaniard leads Max Verstappen by 276 thousandths and his teammate Charles Leclerc by almost three tenths (+0.298).

The program

F1 returns to the track this afternoon with the second free practice session scheduled for 5pm. FP3 is tomorrow at 12.30pm and qualifying at 4pm, while the Grand Prix is ​​scheduled for 3pm on Sunday.