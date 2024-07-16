by VALERIO BARRETTA

Hungary, Homage to Senna

F1 returns to the track this weekend for the Hungarian Grand Prix. It is a now iconic and historic track, which has been able to transform itself not so much in terms of the track but in terms of appeal for the public.

The first memory that F1 fans have of the circuit near Budapest is the historic overtaking at turn 1 by Nelson Piquet to Ayrton Seinewhich arrived right in the inaugural edition of the Grand Prix. To Brazil, and especially to Magic (which is the thirtieth anniversary of his death), the Hungaroring has dedicated the weekend.

The Mogyorod circuit will color the kerbs of the second sector, very technical and full of treacherous curves, yellow and green (the colors of the Brazilian flag). Until last year they were white and red.

The prizes that will be awarded to the first three classified have also been revisited in a Brazilian key. The trophies, made of hand-painted ceramic, reproduce the green-gold of the flag. Hoping that, this year, they will not be destroyed.