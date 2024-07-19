by VALERIO BARRETTA

FP1 Hungary, Aston Martin updated but still struggling

In the first free practice session at the Hungaroring there was much anticipation for the performance of the Aston Martinwhich arrived in Hungary with many updates. Judging by the results but above all by the cornering behaviour of the AMR24, neither Fernando Alonso nor Lance Stroll were happy with the improvements.

Alonso’s words

The Spaniard, never banal in his words, let himself go with a piqued comment over the radio addressed to the track engineer who had asked him for his opinion on how the package was performing: “Good luck…“

Unbalanced machine

The Aston Martin drivers have complained about the car’s unpredictable behaviour on the Hungaroring’s bends, which doesn’t even allow them to provide the right amount of power. feedback to a team that has repeatedly shown itself incapable of bringing truly improving updates to the car.

Updates

There are four areas affected by the Aston Martin updates: the front wing, the halo, the floor and the beam wing, for a total of seven components. They are only FP1, of course, but so far they have only led to a ninth place with Stroll and a 13th with Alonso.