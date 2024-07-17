by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1 Hungary, (very) wet eve

The Hungaroring weekend is expected to be very hot, according to the most reliable sources: there should be no precipitation, and temperatures should be consistently above 30 degrees. Today, however, a flood hit the Hungarian track, and the consequences are making the rounds on social media.

Video

This was the condition of the pit lane a few minutes ago. As posted by Red Bull senior power unit assembly technician Calum Nicholas, the pit lane is completely flooded.

It also hailed on the track in the afternoon: damage was recorded to the hospitality McLaren, who apparently has a bone to pick with fate, having already been the victim of a fire at Montmeló.

The sun is back at the Hungaroring track at the moment. There shouldn’t be any problems with the engines running, but it is a factor that disturbs the approach to the weekend.