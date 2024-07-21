Race results, ranking and order of arrival of the F1 Grand Prix in Hungary on the track of theHungaroringWhere Oscar Plates achieved his first career victory. The McLaren has created a double with Lando Norris in second place, who gave up the position to Piastri at the request of the pit wall after a complex management of the pit stops. Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes got on the podium in third place, defending itself from the attacks of Max Verstappenwho finished fifth after a contact with Hamilton at the final corner, seven laps from the end, risking damaging his Red Bull. Verstappen’s pit wall commented harshly: “Max, you’re being childish.”

F1 race Hungary 2024, results

At the start of the Hungarian GP, Landon Norriswhat a match from pole positionhe closed his teammate towards the wall Oscar Platescausing the two McLarens and Max Verstappen to arrive side by side at the first corner. Verstappen ended up in the escape road, accusing Norris of pushing him.

Oscar Piastri in Hungary has obtained his first career victory

On lap 4, Verstappen gave the position back to Norris, leaving the two McLarens in the lead. On a track where it is very difficult to overtake the pit stops and strategies were key.

Halfway through the race, tyre degradation began to take its toll, with Piastri losing his lead and Hamilton and Leclerc they anticipated the second pit stop on lap 41. The real issue was Norris’ second undercut on Piastri, on lap 47 against lap 48, which caused the two McLarens to take turns at the top, with the pit wall having to deal with it “to then manage the situation”.

Start of the Hungarian GP F1 2024

The instructions were respected with 3 laps to go, after many radio messages: Norris blatantly let Piastri pass on the straighthonoring the pact. After the second round of pit stops, Hamilton managed to climb onto the podium at the expense of a furious Verstappen: Max attacked the Englishman at the first corner on lap 63 but went long and hit him, with his RB20 that soaring dangerously, yet miraculously remaining intact.

Verstappen and Hamilton collided, with the Red Bull rearing up, remaining intact

He finished the race fifth, but with a lot of tension with his box. Behind the top teams the Ferrari managed to bring home a good fourth place with Charles Leclerc While Carlos Sainz finished the race in Hungary in sixth position.

F1 GP HUNGARY 2024 Race Results, RANKING

POS # PILOT STABLE ROUNDS TIME 1 81 Oscar Plates McLaren-Mercedes 70 1:38:01.989 2 4 Landon Norris McLaren-Mercedes 70 +2.141s 3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 70 +14.880s 4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 70 +19.686s 5 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda 70 +21.349s 6 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 70 +23.073s 7 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda 70 +39.792s 8 63 George Russell Mercedes 70 +42.368s 9 22 Yuki-Tsunoda RB Honda RBPT 70 +77.259s 10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 70 +77.976s 11 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 70 +82.460s 12 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB Honda RBPT 69 +1 lap 13 27 Nico Hulkenberg HaasFerrari 69 +1 lap 14 23 Alexander Albon Williams-Mercedes 69 +1 lap 15 20 Kevin Magnussen HaasFerrari 69 +1 lap 16 77 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber Ferrari 69 +1 lap 17 2 Logan Sargeant Williams-Mercedes 69 +1 lap 18 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 69 +1 lap 19 24 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber Ferrari 69 +1 lap NC 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 33 DNF Final standings, order of arrival of the Hungarian GP F1 2024

Hungarian GP F1 2024 Final Standings

