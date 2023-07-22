In qualifications F1 of the Hungarian GP 2023 the pilot of Mercedes, Lewis Hamiltontook his first pole position since the final stage of the 2021 season thanks to an excellent performance at theHungaroringthe track where the eleventh race of the 2023 Formula 1 season. The English beat Max Verstappen of Red Bull for only three thousandths of a second. He finished third Lando Norris from the McLaren at the end of a hard-fought qualifying session.

Lewis Hamilton in Hungary he returned to pole position (the last time was in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in 2021), earning his 104th pole start and Mercedes’ 137th pole.

Hamilton took pole position at the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP

The qualifications atHungaroring were held according to the new format, with the imposed compounds (hard in Q1, medium in Q2 and soft in Q3). The English driver conquered the pole position with a time of 1’16.609 and defeated Verstappen by just 0.003 secondswhile Norris finished third, eight hundredths off first.

There McLaren was also supported by her young teammate, Oscar Piastriwhich once again demonstrated a good performance.

Verstappen was beaten by just 3 thousandths

Zhou Guanyu was another star of qualifying, reaching fifth position, followed by Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari and your teammate Valtteri Bottasdemonstrating the strong competitiveness of theAlfa Romeo on the twisty circuit of the Hungaroring.

Leclerc on the starting grid of the Hungarian GP starts from sixth position

Fernando Alonso and theAston Martin they had to settle for eighth place, while Sergio Perez he finished only ninth with the second Red Bull, with Nico Hulkenberg who was the last driver to qualify for Q3. There Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari starts in eleventh position.

Formula 1 Hungary 2023 pole position STARTING GRID

POS # PILOT STABLE TIME GAP 1 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’16.609 205,871 2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.003 205,863 3 4 Lando Norris McLaren +0.085 205.643 4 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.296 205.078 5 24 Guan Yu Zhou Alfa Romeo +0.362 204.903 6 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.383 204,847 7 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +0.425 204,735 8 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing +0.426 204,732 9 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.436 204,706 10 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team +0.577 204.332 11 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari +1.094 202,972 12 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.232 202.613 13 3 Daniel Ricciardo Alpha Tauri +1.393 202.194 14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing +1.535 201.827 15 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.608 201.639 16 23 Alexander Albon Williams +2.308 199,850 17 22 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri +2.310 199,845 18 63 George Russell Mercedes +2.418 199,572 19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +2.597 199.121 20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams +2.639 199.015 The starting grid of the Hungarian GP Formula 1 2023

15.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1, Now and on TV8)

F1 Gp Hungary 2023 qualifying times, starting grid

