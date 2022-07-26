TV hours of Hungarian GP toHungaroring, thirteenth race of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Charles Leclerc aims to redeem itself after themistake in France at Le Castellet while he was leading the race. The calendar in fact offers him an immediate opportunity for redemption even if the race for the world championship seems compromised, despite the competitiveness of the F1-75 which allowed him to conquer seven pole in the 12 race weekends so far disputed.

Max Verstappen in fact, after the victory in France in the Drivers’ classification he can now manage a conspicuous one advantage of 63 points on the Ferrari driver.

Leclerc in France thwarted the pole with the error on lap 17 that forced him to retire

Hungarian F1 2022 Sky, Now and TV8 GP schedules

The Hungarian Grand Prix is ​​held on Sunday July 31, 2022 and on TV it is only visible in live on Sky and streaming on Now at 15.00, while on TV8 are scheduled deferred qualifications and the race.

Friday 29 July 2022 (FREE PRACTICE)

14.00-15.00: Free Practice 1 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

17.00-18.00: Free Practice 2 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

Saturday 30 July 2022 (FREE PRACTICE and QUALIFYING)

13.00-11.00: Free Practice 3 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

16.00-17.00: Qualifying (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, delayed at 18.30 on TV8)

Sunday 31st July 2021 (RACE)

15.00 Race: (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, delayed at 18:00 on TV8)

In 2021 the Hungarian GP was surprisingly won by the Alpine of Ocon

F1 GP Hungary 2022 at the Hungaroring

The Hungarian GP takes place on the Hungaroring trackwhich was inaugurated on March 24, 1986 and since then it has always been on the calendar. The Hungarian route is long 4.381 m and the race takes place over the distance of 70 turns. The Hungarian track, which looks more like a kart track it is not very spectacular and very winding, where overtaking is very difficult, almost impossible. The Hungaroring is also known for being an extremely circuit warm and dry: last year, the asphalt temperatures during free practice were close to i 60 degrees. In fact, for the last two seasons he has been raining just before the race.

Overtaking is difficult and this is an important factor to consider when planning race strategy, since track position becomes crucial. Starting in front and in pole guarantees an important advantage to be taken into consideration in the management of the race weekend.

Top view of the Hungaroring track in Hungary

As for the Hungaroring numbers, the absolute track record is 1’13 ″ 447 and it is the time with which Lewis Hamilton took pole position in 2020. The Mercedes-AMG Englishman also holds the race record: 1’16 ″ 627. In 2021 the Hungarian race was won by surprise by theAlpine with Esteban Ocon.

