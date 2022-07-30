The expected rain arrived even if late compared to Meteo France forecasts: the third free practice session of the Hungarian GP was soaking wet with an improvement only in the last quarter of an hour, while there is hope that at the end of qualifying conditions can improve to get to the use of slicks.

The water was plentiful so all the riders, except a daredevil Fernando Alonso who immediately chose the intermediates, lapped on full wet tires with not very significant times. Ferrari set the level immediately with Charles Leclerc who in just five laps went to 1’43 “364, a performance that was only improved in the final three-minute micro session when the drivers decided to switch to intermediate tires.

And surprisingly Williams emerged who placed Nicholas Latifi at the top of the timesheet (he who is used to always being at the bottom of the grid) and Alex Albon in third place. The Canadian showed his sensitivity in driving on the water and reached 1’41 “480 on green tires, leaving Charles Leclerc at six tenths and his teammate at nine tenths.

We witnessed a festival of long, spins and exits caused by the inability to find the necessary grip on the rear wheels: Charles Leclerc was the author of a double spin, while Sebastian Vettel with the Aston Martin went to touch the barriers with the ‘front, forcing the race direction to interrupt the session nine minutes from the end, immediately after having achieved the temporary third time with the AMR22 equipped with the new rear wing.

Once the track was cleared, the session restarted for just over three minutes while there was even a few rays of sunshine to peep out! Fourth place went to Max Verstappen with the red Bull who entered the track only in the last laps: the Dutchman did not go looking for risks and was held at 1 “ 7 from Latifi celebrated by the whole box for the unexpected exploit .

Bad Sergio Perez, last and not at all at ease in the wet like many other riders worried about not finding grip with the intermediates. Mercedes were in trouble even though George Russell invented a lap that led him to fifth place ahead of Fernando Alonso with Alpine and Carlos Sainz with Ferrari.

The top 10 is completed by Lando Norris’ McLaren, followed by Vettel’s Aston Martin and Kevin Magnussen’s Haas evo.