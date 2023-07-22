He was the only one to break through the 1’18” barrier and was somewhat surprisingly the fastest in the third and final free practice session of the Hungarian GP: we are talking about Lewis Hamilton with the Mercedes on the soft tyre. Compared to yesterday, the temperatures have changed, with more than ten degrees higher on the track: the soft compound seemed to have more difficulty finishing the lap, starting to go into crisis in the third sector.

The seven-time world champion found a hand after the Englishman had worked a lot with the medium tyres, simulating the flying lap several times, almost as if the Brackley team feared the possibility of passing the trap in Q2 which will require the use of the yellow tire (in Q1 there will be an obligation on the white and in Q3 the soft). The new qualifying format doesn’t please the drivers who were forced to sip the use of tires, so the true value of the single-seaters at the Hungaroring has not yet emerged.

The novelty of the morning is to see Max Verstappen in second place after the qualifying simulation: the Dutchman complained of a lack of grip and had to settle for a 1’18″061 and the world champion did better than Sergio Perez who finished just 6 thousandths behind his teammate. The Mexican seems to have regained his balance with his RB19 after yesterday’s disastrous crash at the start of FP1.

Nico Hulkenberg is no longer a surprise with the Haas in the flying lap: the German is fourth, 10 thousandths from Perez and the VF-23 is certainly not worth a Red Bull. It is possible that Nico used a more powerful engine map, bearing in mind that Kevin Magnussen (the fastest in T1) only finished in 15th place.

General attention was focused on Lando Norris because he put McLaren in fifth position, but without ever using the soft tyre. The Englishman leaves 271 thousandths of a second to Mercedes, but the compound difference is worth much more, so Lando is one to keep an eye on in qualifying, while Oscar Piastri finished 14th, dedicating himself more to the race than to qualifying.

George Russell was less consistent than Hamilton on the soft tires in the qualifying lap and conceded three tenths to his team-mate, but the Briton seemed in good shape on the mediums.

The Ferraris did not impress: the reds immediately suffered from the wind that had begun to blow at the beginning of the session, putting the SF-23 in crisis. Charles Leclerc, capable of 1’17″616 yesterday, was four tenths slower than in Friday’s free practice. The Monegasque accused a dancer at the rear with the soft, while in the race simulation (12 laps) he gave the sensation of a good consistency of performance, even if with a decidedly slower pace than the two Red Bulls who are uncatchable. In Maranello they worked for the race and did not exasperate qualifying: Carlos Sainz is immediately behind the “prince”. But something more was expected of seventh and eighth place.

Aston Martin continues to suffer: Fernando Alonso is ninth with Lance Stroll 11th: the Alfa Romeo of Valtteri Bottas was inserted between the two “green” at ease on the Hungarian track. Also the other C43 did not disfigure seeing that Guanyu Zhou is 12th.

Alexander Albon placed Williams in 13th place, with Logans Sargent 17th: on a guided track the FW45 seems to suffer more than at Silverstone. Bad Alpine with Pierre Gasly 16th and Esteban Ocon penultimate. Daniel Ricciardo is 18th with the AlphaTauri, while Yuki Tsunoda is last: both have not mounted the soft tyre. They did a few rounds with the medium to devote themselves to hard, just like Lance Stroll did with the AMR23. In Faenza they want to try and get out of Q1 and they have baptized that the hard tire can also be the right compound for the race. We will see…