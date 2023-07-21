Charles Leclerc warms the hearts of the many Prancing Horse fans present at the Hungaroring after the second free practice session of the Hungarian GP: the Monegasque with the soft tires was the fastest in the only session with the dry track. Charles clocked a 1’17″686 with a lap that wasn’t perfect, but he finished just three tenths off last season’s pole position.

The SF-23 with the heavy load package adapted well in the flying lap with Leclerc, while Carlos Sainz did not go beyond the tenth time with a gap of almost half a second from his teammate, but he found the traffic of Logan Sargeant who blocked him: the track was very green and got better as the laps went.

Behind the redhead is Lando Norris’ McLaren, just 15 thousandths off the pace: the Englishman impressed although the Woking-based team decided not to bring the latest update of the aerodynamic package to the Magyar away match. Norris tried the soft tyre, while Oscar Piastri never used the soft compound, concluding the session with the mediums: it’s not surprising that he is second to last, just 58 thousandths better than George Russell’s Mercedes, last of the last. The W14s also worked for the race and dedicated themselves to the yellow tyres: Lewis Hamilton, with a rather nervous black arrow, found a paw that put him in 16th place three tenths ahead of his younger teammate.

It was a strange shift because in third place we find Pierre Gasly with the Alpine ahead of Yuki Tsunoda with the AlphaTauri both two tenths from the red. The Japanese was surprising, because as “captain” of the Faenza team, he didn’t feel the pressure of Daniel Ricciardo, a newcomer in place of the jubilant Nyck De Vries. The Australian didn’t impress as he finished 14th: the position doesn’t surprise him so much as the gap from the Japanese: four tenths on equal terms is a lot.

Are you wondering where is Red Bull? She hid. It is surprising to see Max Verstappen only 11th with the RB19: the Dutchman had more fuel than needed to do a flying lap and suffered a battery problem in the good lap, but the particularly bouncy rear end of Adrian Newey’s car was surprising. The feeling is that the Honda engine was also rather deflated. Bad Sergio Perez: the Mexican started the session a quarter of an hour late because the mechanics had to rebuild after the crash in the morning. Checo seemed awkward and struggling, so it’s no surprise that he’s only 18th in an ongoing deep crisis.

Alpine also rejoices in Esteban Ocon’s fifth time, just a couple of cents better than Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas, master of the flying lap. The two Alfa Romeo drivers must be included among the protagonists of the day: Valtteri Bottas brought the C43 to seventh place without attempting to qualify. The Finn, just like Guanyu Zhou, ninth, did not mount the softs and did not try the flying lap, indeed showing a very convincing race pace that can bode well for the rest of the weekend.

The Aston Martins did not shine: Fernando Alonso is eighth, while Lance Stroll is twelfth. The Spaniard has to surrender to a waning phase of the “verdona”: the podium area seems ever more distant.

Williams is 13th with Alexander Albon, while Logan Sargeant’s FW45 is 17th far behind. The American was the first to mount the softs, when the track still had little grip. Kevin Magnussen didn’t shine with the second Haas, 15th: the Dane got seven tenths from Nico and was flat on his nose…