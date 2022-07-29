Max Verstappen is not interested in the role of the wingman: on a track that on paper is considered favorable to Ferrari, the world champion has been able to slip between the two reds, just to make everyone understand that he has no intention of leaving the field free. at the Scuderia at the Hungaroring.

At the end of the first free practice session in the Hungarian GP, ​​Carlos Sainz is ahead of everyone: the Spaniard set a time of 1’18 “750 on soft tires, leaving the Dutchman’s Red Bull at 130 The session was actually an alternation in the lead between the two Ferraris with Charles Leclerc who promptly replaced his teammate. The Monegasque finished in third place 289 thousandths of a second from his teammate, but tried to unload the ‘front wing after entering the track with too much drag.

With the engine deflated, the F1-75 has already shown what it is worth when it comes to load and traction that enhance the mechanical grip.

Ferrari has put Verstappen in the grip, while Sergio Perez’s difficult moment continues only sixth at the end of the session, seven tenths behind the Dutchman. The Mexican did not do the long run simulation, entrusted to Max who did not impress with the RB18, but continued with the attempts on the flying lap.

The surprise of the day is Lando Norris with McLaren: the Englishman worked a lot with the medium tires and only at the end did he shoot a lap with the soft that brought him half a second from the top. The MCL36, at ease on the loading tracks, got ahead of the Mercedes, trimming George Russell three tenths with the best W13 in fifth place.

Lewis Hamilton is seventh with the other silver arrow: the seven-time world champion did not seem at ease on the Hungarian track collecting cuts and lengths in different points of the track, a sign that he has not yet found the right feeling.

Eighth is Daniel Ricciardo with the papaya car in front of the two Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso. Out of the top 10 the two Aston Martins with the retiring Sebastian Vettel ahead of Lance Stroll. The AMR22 stood out for a revolutionary rear wing that re-proposes the side bulkheads with an ingenious interpretation of the 2022 regulations that had banned them.

In the dating game we find Yuki Tsunoda who gets behind Pierre Gasly always in trouble with the AlphaTauri.

In 15th place Guanyu Zhou with Alfa Romeo: the Chinese did a good job, while the tester Robert Kubica is 19th: the Pole took over the car of Valtteri Bottas and dedicated himself in particular to developing a long run with the hard tires.

Alex Albon is 16th with Williams, while Nicholas Latifi does not renounce the subscription of the last place. Kevin Magnussen with the Haas equipped with the new aerodynamic package made a minimal difference, a few thousandths, with the standard VF-22 entrusted to Mick Schumacher. He still needs fine tuning because the changes are pretty drastic …