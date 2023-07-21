A useless session, to be thrown away. The first practice session of the Hungarian GP was conditioned first by a bang from Sergio Perez and immediately after by the rain that fell abundantly as soon as the green flag returned. The fastest on the intermediate tires was George Russell in the Mercedes who finished in 1’38″795 before the checkered flag. The Englishman preceded Oscar Piastri with the McLaren who renounced the changes that were announced for the Magyar trip: the Australian leaves three tenths to Russell, while all the others are more than a second behind with Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin).

There are thirteen riders who statistically boast a time, but performance doesn’t count. Sergio Perez didn’t even start the session, given that the Mexican crashed violently into the barriers at turn 5 with his Red Bull during the second lap. Checo went into the grass in turn 4 with the left rear tire and inevitably lost control of the RB19 which sent him into a spin to spin up to the guards of the next bend after nailing in the long run-off area before colliding. In the crash Perez damaged the left front suspension which crumpled to the frame. It was a serious mistake that makes a situation that is becoming very difficult within the Milton Keynes team even more difficult.

Then came the rain to complicate things for the riders who didn’t ride for a long time until the rain increased in intensity, justifying the use of green tyres. In the final phase of the session, a second red flag became necessary because Carlos Sainz lost his Ferrari between turns 3 and 4: the redhead spun slightly hitting the barrier on the right-hand side of the track. Carlos ruined the front wing, but it had no other damage so he tried to restart to go back to the pits. Too bad that the SF-23 straddled the edge of the curb, so the race direction interrupted the session with the red flag to allow the marshals to push the Ferrari to allow it to return to the garage.

In the last seven minutes Russell found the conditions to put the Mercedes in front of everyone: a spin for Logan Sargeant with the Williams and damage to the front for Yuki Tsunoda with the AlphaTauri. A mistake also for Valtteri Bottas who is not at ease with Alfa Romeo.