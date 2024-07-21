by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1 Hungary, the GP standings

F1 Hungary, the GP report

The first victory in Formula 1 is usually a moment of uncontrolled euphoria. Not today, not with Oscar Platesand not because the Australian has an icy character. His long-awaited finish line arrives in a frigid manner, after a thousand controversies with his teammate Lando Norris, favored by the team in the pit stop game when he was behind the #81. McLaren constantly reassures Piastri: “Norris will let you pass“; in the meantime, however, the British driver accelerates, and it takes a few laps of diplomacy to convince Norris to lift his foot and give in to his teammate. A choice that will not directly benefit Norris, but later the #4 will be able to cash in and avail himself of the help of the 2001-born driver. The Australian, already a winner in the 2023 Qatar Sprint, thus obtains his first career victory, ahead of Norris and a tenacious Lewis Hamilton.

F1 Hungary, live coverage of the GP

Future appointments

F1 returns to the track next week for the Belgian Grand Prix at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit. It starts on Friday at 13:30 with FP1 and at 17 with FP2. Saturday at 12:30 FP3 and at 16 qualifying, Sunday at 15 the 14th GP of 2024.