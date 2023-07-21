F1 Hungary, the PL2 standings
|pos
|Pilot
|Team
|Times and tyres
|Secondments
|Turns
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|1:17,686 (S)
|20
|2
|Landau Norris
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|1:17,701 (S)
|+0.015s
|29
|3
|Pierre Gasly
|ALPINE RENAULT
|1:17,918 (S)
|+0.232s
|25
|4
|Yuki Tsunoda
|ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT
|1:17,934 (S)
|+0.248s
|30
|5
|Esteban Or with
|ALPINE RENAULT
|1:18.045 (S)
|+0.359s
|29
|6
|Nico Hulkenberg
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:18.058 (S)
|+0.372s
|28
|7
|Valtteri Bottas
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|1:18.085 (M)
|+0.399s
|28
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|1:18.105 (S)
|+0.419s
|31
|9
|Zhou Guanyu
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|1:18.108 (M)
|+0.422s
|30
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|FERRARI
|1:18,182 (S)
|+0.496s
|19
|11
|max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|1:18,279 (S)
|+0.593s
|17
|12
|spears Stroll
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|1:18.319 (S)
|+0.633s
|32
|13
|Alexander Albon
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:18,377 (M)
|+0.691s
|32
|14
|Daniel Ricciardo
|ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT
|1:18,385 (S)
|+0.699s
|29
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:18,504 (S)
|+0.818s
|26
|16
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|1:18,746 (M)
|+1.060s
|27
|17
|Logan Sargeant
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:18,836 (S)
|+1.150s
|29
|18
|Sergius Perez
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|1:18,978 (S)
|+1.292s
|13
|19
|Oscars Plates
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|1:19.117 (M)
|+1.431s
|18
|20
|George Russell
|MERCEDES
|1:19.175 (M)
|+1.489s
|22
F1 Hungary, the chronicle of PL2
After the rain that made this morning’s PL1 round almost useless, in the afternoon in Budapest it was – surprisingly – Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque of Ferrari, at least on the flying lap, was the fastest, closing the session with the best time. Good news for the Maranello team, which is chasing redemption in Hungary after the disappointing empty run at Silverstone, where Leclerc and Sainz arrived on the edge of the points zone. Immediately behind the #16, with just 15 thousandths of a delay, thegreat McLaren by Lando Norris. The papaya car also sent out good signals in terms of race pace, applying for a possible leading role on Sunday. Sainz, with the other SF-23, signed the tenth time.
The top-3 was completed by Alpine by Pierre Gasly, which certified the step forward made by the French team. In fact, Esteban Ocon also shone, closing FP2 with the fifth fastest time. A ‘sandwich’ between the two A523 here is ticking Yuki Tsunoda, evidently motivated by the appearance in the AlphaTauri garage of Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian, on his return as starter, did not go beyond the 14th time. The real mystery of this session, however, was the performance of Red Bull and Mercedes. The two teams evidently went into hiding as none of the four cars entered the top-10. Max Verstappen signed the 11th time, almost six tenths behind Leclerc. Hamilton was 16th in the first Mercedes, ahead of Perez 18th and George Russell’s second black-silver arrow, last in the day’s standings.
F1 Hungary, live coverage of PL2
Here you can re-read the entire direct written of the PL2 of the Hungaroring.
The program
Formula 1 is back on track tomorrow at 12.30 with the third free practice session, while qualifying will start at 16. The Grand Prix will instead have the usual time of 15.
#Hungarian #PL2 #standings #Leclerc #ahead #Norris
Leave a Reply