F1 Hungary, the PL2 standings

pos Pilot Team Times and tyres Secondments Turns 1 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 1:17,686 (S) 20 2 Landau Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:17,701 (S) +0.015s 29 3 Pierre Gasly ALPINE RENAULT 1:17,918 (S) +0.232s 25 4 Yuki Tsunoda ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT 1:17,934 (S) +0.248s 30 5 Esteban Or with ALPINE RENAULT 1:18.045 (S) +0.359s 29 6 Nico Hulkenberg HAAS FERRARI 1:18.058 (S) +0.372s 28 7 Valtteri Bottas ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 1:18.085 (M) +0.399s 28 8 Fernando Alonso ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 1:18.105 (S) +0.419s 31 9 Zhou Guanyu ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 1:18.108 (M) +0.422s 30 10 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 1:18,182 (S) +0.496s 19 11 max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 1:18,279 (S) +0.593s 17 12 spears Stroll ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 1:18.319 (S) +0.633s 32 13 Alexander Albon WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:18,377 (M) +0.691s 32 14 Daniel Ricciardo ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT 1:18,385 (S) +0.699s 29 15 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 1:18,504 (S) +0.818s 26 16 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:18,746 (M) +1.060s 27 17 Logan Sargeant WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:18,836 (S) +1.150s 29 18 Sergius Perez RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 1:18,978 (S) +1.292s 13 19 Oscars Plates MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:19.117 (M) +1.431s 18 20 George Russell MERCEDES 1:19.175 (M) +1.489s 22

F1 Hungary, the chronicle of PL2

After the rain that made this morning’s PL1 round almost useless, in the afternoon in Budapest it was – surprisingly – Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque of Ferrari, at least on the flying lap, was the fastest, closing the session with the best time. Good news for the Maranello team, which is chasing redemption in Hungary after the disappointing empty run at Silverstone, where Leclerc and Sainz arrived on the edge of the points zone. Immediately behind the #16, with just 15 thousandths of a delay, thegreat McLaren by Lando Norris. The papaya car also sent out good signals in terms of race pace, applying for a possible leading role on Sunday. Sainz, with the other SF-23, signed the tenth time.

The top-3 was completed by Alpine by Pierre Gasly, which certified the step forward made by the French team. In fact, Esteban Ocon also shone, closing FP2 with the fifth fastest time. A ‘sandwich’ between the two A523 here is ticking Yuki Tsunoda, evidently motivated by the appearance in the AlphaTauri garage of Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian, on his return as starter, did not go beyond the 14th time. The real mystery of this session, however, was the performance of Red Bull and Mercedes. The two teams evidently went into hiding as none of the four cars entered the top-10. Max Verstappen signed the 11th time, almost six tenths behind Leclerc. Hamilton was 16th in the first Mercedes, ahead of Perez 18th and George Russell’s second black-silver arrow, last in the day’s standings.

F1 Hungary, live coverage of PL2

Here you can re-read the entire direct written of the PL2 of the Hungaroring.

The program

Formula 1 is back on track tomorrow at 12.30 with the third free practice session, while qualifying will start at 16. The Grand Prix will instead have the usual time of 15.