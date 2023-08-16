Hulkenberg has started 193 F1 races – not counting the 2013 Melbourne, 2015 Spa and 2020 Silverstone races in which he did not start – with a best finish of fourth.

He achieved this three times for what were then called Force India and Sauber between 2012 and 2016, but narrowly missed other podium finishes.

These included the crash with Lewis Hamilton after leading much of the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix and the slow second pit stop that cost him a likely third place in the 2016 Monaco GP.

In this particular classification, behind him we find Adrian Sutil, who took part in 128 Grands Prix without being able to savor the joy of the podium.

When asked if he felt frustrated by his lack of F1 trophies, even considering he has never driven for a top team in the championship, Hulkenberg replied: “It’s a fact.”

“Obviously, when you start thinking about it, it’s a bit frustrating. Because every driver from the past and today wants to win, ideally. But at the same time, I’ve never had the right car.”

“I had good cars and even had the opportunity to get on the podium, but then for various reasons it never happened. Nothing ever clicked.”

“But, to be honest, I’m still in a happy position, because I’m enjoying myself. And looking back, it’s obvious I could have done better.”

“But I’m not bitter or frustrated about it. I’m in a good position and I believe I will reach 200 Grands Prix later in the season, around Mexico.”

“And even if I didn’t get on the podium, I think if I was that bad I wouldn’t have been able to stick around for 200 Grands Prix – so, there must be some good in what I do.”

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Hulkenberg also said his chances of a podium finish in all of his F1 experience have narrowed to “fewer than a handful” of chances.

“I’m here, in Formula 1, working day by day and trying to maximize our potential,” he said of how he now views his career, having made a late upswing with Haas after losing his seat at Renault in 2020 and have made some substitutions for Racing Point and Aston Martin in the meantime.

“I have to maximize what I have. And the opportunities in the past, unfortunately, didn’t work out. Of course, it was very frustrating at the time, but that’s how it is.”

“Someone told me the other day that there is a stat that says ‘most races without a podium. But there is another stat, like ‘most points without a win or without a podium in F1’ (Hulkenberg ne he has 530, ahead of Sutil’s 124). The point is, this stat speaks for itself.”

After an impressive career in the minor categories and pole in Brazil in 2010 with Williams, Hulkenberg expected to be signed by a top F1 team and a decade ago he had been regularly linked with a move to Ferrari.

But that never happened and he has since spent his long F1 career racing mainly for mid-level teams.

Hulkenberg, who is six feet tall, says his height “definitely didn’t help” and believes he missed out on the opportunity to race for better teams because of F1’s weight and cockpit requirements, which favor drivers smaller.

Apparently, Hulkenberg’s height was one of the reasons Ferrari opted not to sign him in 2013.

“I never got a response where they said, ‘I’m sorry, no. We turned you down because you’re too tall,'” Hulkenberg said. “They probably wouldn’t have said it directly to my face.”

But I’m pretty sure this has hindered the opportunities and opportunities to switch to a top car.”

“Packaging issues, less space, more weight, are not the right way to go in this industry.”