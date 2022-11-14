Only the announcement is missing, expected by the hour: Nico will be Kevin Magnussen’s partner at Haas next season. For the son of the great Michael, a role as third driver or a commitment in another category is looming
The move, which sees the promotion of the 35-year-old German, in F1 since 2010 between Williams, Force India, Sauber, Renault, Racing Point and Aston Martin and author of a pole position and two best laps, leaves Mick Schumacher, currently at Haas, on foot . For the team managed by the Italian Gunther Steiner an almost surprising move, but the result of a precise line.
For the son of the great Michael, who boasts two seasons in F1, always at Haas with a 6th place in Austria this year as his best result, a sensational departure is looming. Mick Schumacher could now carve out a role as third driver, still in the Circus, or as owner in another category.
