The first part of the season for Haas is full of ups and downs, with a stark contrast between the results in qualifying and those obtained in the race. If on the flying lap with new tires the VF-23 showed good qualities, especially in the hands of Nico Hulkenberg, over the long distance all the problems of tire degradation emerged, which often reduced the chances of the American team to obtain important points for the manufacturers classification.

Currently, in fact, Haas is in seventh place in the world championship, level on points with a Williams who wants to continue to grow and take advantage of the opportunities to consolidate its position. Most of the 11 points won so far derive precisely from the efforts of the German, good at capitalizing in Australia and building up a good weekend in Austria, where he really paid off the work on the flying lap.

Indeed, thanks to the fourth place obtained in the Shootout and a well-managed Sprint, Hulkenberg managed to bring home three precious points, even if he had to give up in the race due to both tire wear and a technical problem on his car. Similarly, also in Canada, where it had managed to conquer a good second place in qualifying in the wet, then transformed into a third row due to a penalty, the Haas proved to be more competitive on the search for the time than on the pace over the long run distance, also being penalized by a Safety Car that entered at the wrong time.

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23 Photo by: Erik Junius

To try to improve the performance of the front end and increase the competitiveness of the car to beat its direct rivals, Haas showed up in Great Britain with a new package of updates, including some interventions in the front suspension area. However, these correctives do not represent a cure for all Haas’ ills, which will continue to work on this car above all to understand the major weak points of the current projects, so as not to transfer them to the 2024 car.

Generally, the American team is not among the most active in terms of development during the championship, but some news should still arrive during the second half of this season, as Gunther Steiner explained a few weeks ago: “This season’s updates will be implemented also on the 2024 car and that’s why we decided to continue the development of this year’s car. We do it to understand our problems and where we need to work to improve the car for next year.”

“Right now we are developing both cars in parallel and we don’t yet know when we will switch to fully devoting ourselves to next season’s car,” added the team principal.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

According to what was explained by Hulkenberg, the Kannapolis team would have identified where the main problems of the car reside, as well as the causes that trigger excessive degradation, but there is no cure that can solve all the problems in a short time: “I think we have understood the cause, what happens and why it happens”, said the German after obtaining a bitter last place in the Belgian GP, ​​also due to problems and strategic errors both in qualifying and in the Sprint Shootout.

“But to solve the problem and increase performance, you can’t find the solution on the street, it’s a bit more complex. I think this year we can still improve the situation. To what extent, this is up to us, and we have to prove it. But yeah, it’s a long-term thing, for sure.”

The summer break, including the two-week break, will be a chance to put the pieces of the puzzle together and regroup, knowing however that there is more to it than ever to beat your opponents. For example, even in Spa the team counted on a wing that was undoubtedly more loaded than its rivals, proposing the same specification seen in other GPs with the upper flap cut to reduce costs.

“Yes, we need it [della pausa estiva]. But what we really needed were some updates, some real performance, to help us out. Here’s what we need. Obviously, this track [Spa] once again exposes the weak points of our car. That’s why we weren’t competitive in any session or lap, in my opinion. So there’s a lot of work to do.”

The only positive aspect in a very difficult weekend was to be able to take a fresh unit with both all the elements of the Power Unit and the gearbox, thus serving a painless penalty. Indeed, the American team had already reached the limit with all the components following several breakdowns in the first part of the season: “Now I have a fresh engine. Let’s see how far it takes us,” Hulkenberg added.