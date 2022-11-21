Sebastian Vettel leaves, Nico Hulkenberg returns. Between the two, at the registry office, a month apart, for the rest a very different sporting career that brought them to a curious crossroads. At thirty-five Hulkenberg starts again, and does so with great enthusiasm born of the frustration matured over several seasons in the role of reserve driver, waiting for the opportunity to jump in the car.

Now there will be no more late-night phone calls for the call-up, Haas is waiting for him for the entire 2023 season, and the first taste will arrive tomorrow in the Yas Marina tests. Last night Nico took off his green Aston Martin shirt, and today he hit the track early for his first press conference as a Haas driver.

When did you have the certainty that you would be back on track as a regular driver?

“Given my history, I forced myself not to have any illusions until the contract was signed, but let’s say that last month everything became more and more concrete, making my optimism grow, until the last two weeks when I had more doubts.

How do you see tomorrow’s test? What do you expect?

“It’s a small taste but very important considering that before the start of the 2023 season we will only have three days of testing. I want to get an idea of ​​how the machine works, but above all to familiarize myself with the systems, let’s say get on with the job a little. I last drove a Formula 1 car last August after the Budapest race, so I’ll have to readjust. I think that next year we will perhaps need a couple of race weekends to get to one hundred percent of my performance”.

Was it you who proposed yourself to the team or vice versa?

“I called Guenther last summer”

What really made you want to come back? There were also those, like Daniel Ricciardo, who refused the offer to race with this car.

“I don’t know, I’m not Ricciardo, I’m myself and I still have the hunger to race, the desire to be in Formula 1 which is always the pinnacle of motorsport. It’s what I love to do, and probably what I do best, so just love for motorsport and racing.”

Was there a moment over the last few years when you thought that the story was over between you and Formula 1?

“I didn’t give up, but I have to say in 2019 I found myself out of Formula 1 without having a great desire to return. I’ve had a few races in recent years, but it went on like this up and down until last summer when I returned to the paddock. I attended some race weekends and seeing the action made me crave again, and from that moment the contacts started. In 2019 I think I needed a break, and it was good for me to have some free time to reflect on some things, I think I also changed my perspective a bit”.

How do you imagine the relationship with Kevin in the light of some of your precedents?

“I expect to have a good relationship with him, actually already at the beginning of this season we were able to put everything behind us. I greeted him with his own exact words that he said in 2017 and he found it quite funny! I have absolutely no worries and I am ready to work with him, we are both adults, we will respect each other and will compete for the team. Then we are both parents, we will also be able to exchange advice on the types of diapers…”.

You have always had supporters but also some critics. What do you think convinced Haas to bet on you?

“This is a question for Gunther, teams ultimately choose what they think is best for their team, they always aim to have the best results and be more competitive. I guess they looked at my career, my stats, the races I’ve been called to replace other riders, and in the interviews we’ve had I guess I’ve convinced them I’m the right choice!”

Do you think you will have a good work-life balance now that you are a parent?

“I’m a few years older, my work-life balance has actually never been bad, but now the scenario will be a bit different. Maybe next year we will organize a small tour of the world for families…”.

When you were excluded from the starting grid in 2019, there was often talk of your career as a path that has never seen you on the podium. But now your return has been warmly welcomed.

“I’m not surprised, I think I’ve always had good relations with the people in the paddock, I don’t think I’ve made a scorched earth anywhere, in the end I’m a simple guy. I received many messages after the announcement, and I have to say it was very nice”.

Your entry into Haas coincides with Mick’s departure…

“These are things that always happen in Formula 1, every driver fights for his career, for the same piece of asphalt. Anyone who gets a seat practically always takes the seat vacated by another rider, and this doesn’t only apply to us, but also for example for engineers and many other roles”.

For young drivers, the goal is always to become Formula 1 world champions. At the start of this new adventure, what do you expect?

“Well, it’s still a dream, but I think we have to be realistic when it comes to dreams and goals. For me the target is to maximize what we have, depending on how competitive the package we will be with on track. Then there may be circumstances that can offer opportunities, let’s say the classic lucky day, but my job will aim to guarantee the team the best every weekend, let’s say I don’t want to leave anything on the table”.