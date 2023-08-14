The signing of Hulkenberg by Haas to replace the fickle Mick Schumacher at the end of 2022 has reignited an F1 career that seemed to have ended when the German was shelved by the then-named team Renault (now Alpine) in favor of Esteban Ocon for 2020.

He has since shined in qualifying for Haas, making six Q3 appearances in 2023 and qualifying third in Canada before being penalized for a red flag-related infringement in that session. Much better results than teammate Kevin Magnussen, who only got to Q3 once.

But qualifying has been the main area where Haas has been able to perform well so far, due to a tire wear issue exacerbated by loss of downforce when running in the pack during race stints.

As a result, Hulkenberg has just nine points to Magnussen’s two and Haas is eighth in the constructors’ championship.

When asked by Motorsport.com to describe the satisfaction he derives from this imbalance of results, Hulkenberg replied: “We keep fighting, we keep working.”

“When we signed on and I started working here, I knew there would be more than just sunny days. There will also be hard and work days.”

Alex Albon, Williams Racing, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“Of course, at that moment on Sunday, or during the race and right after, it’s a bit frustrating, and it’s a bit disappointing. Not just for me, but for the whole team. Because we’re all involved. If Saturday is it was fantastic and obviously you feel in fibrillation, the expectations, especially from the outside, are increasing”.

“But I think we’ve known it for a couple of months already; the problems on Sunday are too big at the moment to handle the expectations within the team.”

“But I’m still pleased. I’m still very happy to be back and all the positives outweigh the problems from Sunday.”

Asked if he felt satisfied with his desire to return full-time after making five F1 appearances as a substitute during the COVID-19 pandemic with Racing Point/Aston Martin, Hulkenberg replied: “Oh yes, 100 per cent.”

Hulkenberg said the feel of the VF-23’s traffic problems is “actually very simple” behind the wheel.

“It’s just a loss of grip,” he added. “And when you lose all grip, not just in one particular area or axle, you start to slide more.”

“Sliding produces heat, wears out tires more and this is obviously a vicious circle.”

“It’s why we have difficult Sundays, because I believe we suffer more than our main competitors, let’s say.”

“But also, in general, the car, as it is designed and built, is very good when it comes to tire changes, which obviously works well in qualifying.”

“But in the race it tends to overload the tire when you have to do very long stints and that’s when it doesn’t work well.”