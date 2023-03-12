The first weekend of the season reserved a bittersweet start for Nico Hulkenberg, protagonist of a brilliant Saturday in qualifying and finished in the top ten, but negative for a race that had very little to tell, also due to the damage to the car sustained following the contacts run start.

However, the return of the German confirmed an important point, namely that Haas has a fit driver in their hands and that they immediately started taking measurements of the car, something that wasn’t a given after three years away from the track.

Although over the past three seasons Hulkenberg has impressed on those rare occasions in which he got into the car to replace other COVID-positive drivers, such as in 2020 with Racing Point and at the beginning of 2022 with Aston Martin, it was certainly not to find the feeling quickly.

“I feel happy: first of all to be back, because it wasn’t clear and obvious that I would get another full-time seat. I’m happy about this and to be behind the wheel again”, said the Haas standard bearer, who up until the last championship he had mainly tested the tracks on the simulator, as he was the reserve driver for Aston Martin.

“I feel quite good and I’m positive. For me, the feeling you have in the car and the confidence you have with the car is important. I have to say that, also in this case, it wasn’t obvious, but I think I entered the track with a good level and made it evolve adequately”.

“This is just the beginning, it’s sort of ‘first week of school’, if you will. Obviously a lot of exciting things have happened, but with a new team the first races are always like a new relationship, like the phase of the moon of honey, so it’s all right,” added Hulkenberg when interviewed on the first weekend by the Formula 1 website.

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

With a Haas still looking for its own identity in the large group of the midfield, setting goals is not easy, especially since the car has not yet shown its full potential. Furthermore, steps forward are also expected from McLaren in the coming weeks, which wants to return to being part of the leading group after a subdued start.

Likewise, Alpine also seems to still be struggling with some small set-up problems, which is why it would be ideal for the American team to take advantage of the first phase of the season to accumulate as many points as possible.

A spirit that Hulkenberg also shares, who has set the primary target of being able to take full advantage of the car and the situations that will arise along the way: “I want to have fun and I want to have a good season. I want to help the team grow, develop in the right direction. I can’t give a number now to quantify at the end of the year how many points I want to see in my account – as much as possible, obviously”.

“I’m here and I want to be the best version of myself, maximizing the potential of the team and myself every weekend. I think with a 23-race season it’s a big challenge; so, that’s my ambition and my goal “.

“At the end of this year, I want to be able to look back and say: ‘You know, I had a great season, I made the most of what we had, I didn’t leave much on the table – it went well’,” explained the German .