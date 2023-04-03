“It could have been really bad. For a moment I yelled frantically into the radio.” Formula 1 is a category that, year after year, finds ever more effective ways to make single-seaters and grand prix safe. Severe measures in the construction of the single-seaters, in the choice of barriers, in the modification of the tracks. But “motorsport is dangerous”, motorsport is dangerous. And, although the … Continue reading

#Hulk #Albons #accident #pee