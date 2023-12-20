by STEFANO OLLANU

Balance between innovation and history

One of the most widespread debates among enthusiasts and professionals of the Formula 1 concerns the concern that the category is moving too much towards the show side, moving too far from its traditions.

The recent F1 boom in the United States is the case in point, with American fans seeming more drawn to the glamor than the happenings on the track. However the average age of enthusiastsaccording to recent research, has dropped dramatically to 32 years old and many of the newcomers have been following the category for less than five years.

And market research on the use of sport by young people – who are increasingly less attentive and increasingly social – has pushed Formula 1 to rethink itself. And the introduction of the Sprint was designed to meet precisely these needs.

Sunday reports on new and old fans

The president of F1, Stefano Domenicali, spoke to RadioRai1 precisely the aspect of balancing historical fans and newbies: “For us it is a very important topic and it is central. We must have the respect of those who have always followed us and also accept certain criticisms, if done in a constructive way. Qwhat we need to do is anchor and excite new fans and, through those who know the subject deeply, educate them and make them understand what's behind F1respecting the values ​​that are part of our tradition”.

However, the Imola manager warned: “But tradition has value if it is updated to the future, otherwise it remains something that must be seen in black and white. I can assure you that the topic is at the center of our interest, sporting discussions are linked to the best product from a technical and competitive point of view“.

Sinner to attract new audiences

In this perspective the arrival of Jannik Sinner as a “Friend of F1” it will help Liberty Media to intercept new groups of potential fans: “I've known him for a long time and he's growing with a style that I've always liked. Few words and many facts. Since he is a racing enthusiast, we thought of bringing together two worlds that seem distant, but are actually close. When we spoke, we talked about finding a solution to be ambassador of a sport that perhaps doesn't have real F1 fans among its tennis players. It can be an opportunity to make ourselves known in new territories, this is the philosophy.”

Domenicali then concluded: “Attracting people who were not initially interested in F1 is a goal, and Jannik's arrival is linked to this. You will see what he will do for us. He will be focused on establishing himself and together we will talk about F1, he will come to some GPs and we will do things together to attract young people who are not yet interested in F1.”.