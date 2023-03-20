The drivers’ standings after the Jeddah race, scene of the second Grand Prix of the 2023 F1 World Championship
F1 2023: Drivers’ standings after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
|pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|44
|2
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|43
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|30
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|20
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|20
|6
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|18
|7
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|8
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|6
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|4
|10
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|4
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|4
|12
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1
|14
|Nyck DeVries
|Alpha Tauri
|0
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|0
|16
|Guan Yu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo
|0
|17
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|0
|18
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|0
|19
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Alpha Tauri
|0
|20
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|0
Sergio Perez triumphed in Saudi Arabia in a race in which the only flaw was losing the leadership of the race at the start to Fernando Alonso. However, the Aston Martin driver was penalized for incorrect positioning and in any case as soon as he had the chance to open the DRS Sergio Perez took the lead again. Second position for Max Verstappen, who reassembled without taking too many risks, also facilitated by the Safety Car that came out due to the knockout of Lance Stroll. Thanks to the fastest lap achieved in the last lap, the Dutch driver kept the championship lead. Third place for Fernando Alonso who thus conquers the podium number 100 in his career ahead of George Russell.
Fifth place for Lewis Hamilton, ahead of two dull Ferraris, with Leclerc who was aggressive only in the first stint on the soft tyre. The points zone is completed today by the Alpines of Ocon, Gasly and the Haas of Magnussen. The points-scoring drivers in 2023 therefore rise to 13 with Leclerc, Ocon and Magnussen joining the top-10 in Bahrain.
