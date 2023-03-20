F1 2023: Drivers’ standings after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

pos. Pilot Team Points 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 44 2 Sergio Perez Red Bull 43 3 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 30 4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 20 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 20 6 George Russell Mercedes 18 7 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 8 8 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 6 9 Pierre Gasly Alpine 4 10 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 4 11 Esteban Ocon Alpine 4 12 Alexander Albon Williams 1 13 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1 14 Nyck DeVries Alpha Tauri 0 15 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 0 16 Guan Yu Zhou Alfa Romeo 0 17 Lando Norris McLaren 0 18 Logan Sargeant Williams 0 19 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 0 20 Oscar Piastri McLaren 0

Sergio Perez triumphed in Saudi Arabia in a race in which the only flaw was losing the leadership of the race at the start to Fernando Alonso. However, the Aston Martin driver was penalized for incorrect positioning and in any case as soon as he had the chance to open the DRS Sergio Perez took the lead again. Second position for Max Verstappen, who reassembled without taking too many risks, also facilitated by the Safety Car that came out due to the knockout of Lance Stroll. Thanks to the fastest lap achieved in the last lap, the Dutch driver kept the championship lead. Third place for Fernando Alonso who thus conquers the podium number 100 in his career ahead of George Russell.

Fifth place for Lewis Hamilton, ahead of two dull Ferraris, with Leclerc who was aggressive only in the first stint on the soft tyre. The points zone is completed today by the Alpines of Ocon, Gasly and the Haas of Magnussen. The points-scoring drivers in 2023 therefore rise to 13 with Leclerc, Ocon and Magnussen joining the top-10 in Bahrain.