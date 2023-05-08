POS. TEAM POINTS 1 Red Bull 224 2 Aston Martin 102 3 Mercedes 96 4 Ferrari 78 5 McLaren 14 6 Alpine 14 7 Haas 8 8 Alfa Romeo 6 9 Alpha Tauri 2 10 Williams 1

THE top teams Red Bull, Ferrari, Aston Martin and Mercedes continue to dig only one between themselves and their rivals, although this time thanks to Lance Stroll’s forgettable Qualifying, another glimmer of top-10 has opened up compared to the ‘usual’ eight positions all occupied by the four teams who currently have a slight advantage over the rest of the starting grid, although there was a significant signal from Alpine today in Miami.

Red Bull with 44 points continues to fly, Mercedes takes advantage of Stroll’s misstep and, waiting for the news from Imola, moves to six points behind Aston Martin. 16 points for Ferrari, which remains clinging to the little train which is worth the fight for the place of honour. There Alpine returns to score double points and catches McLaren in fifth place, Kevin Magnussen’s point is very positive for Haas who consolidates seventh place waiting to verify the leap in quality that Alfa Romeo expects at Imola with technical updates.