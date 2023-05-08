The Constructors’ standings after the Miami race, scene of the fifth Grand Prix of the 2023 F1 World Championship
Posted on
F1: the Constructors’ standings after the 2023 Miami GP
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Red Bull
|224
|2
|Aston Martin
|102
|3
|Mercedes
|96
|4
|Ferrari
|78
|5
|McLaren
|14
|6
|Alpine
|14
|7
|Haas
|8
|8
|Alfa Romeo
|6
|9
|Alpha Tauri
|2
|10
|Williams
|1
THE top teams Red Bull, Ferrari, Aston Martin and Mercedes continue to dig only one between themselves and their rivals, although this time thanks to Lance Stroll’s forgettable Qualifying, another glimmer of top-10 has opened up compared to the ‘usual’ eight positions all occupied by the four teams who currently have a slight advantage over the rest of the starting grid, although there was a significant signal from Alpine today in Miami.
Red Bull with 44 points continues to fly, Mercedes takes advantage of Stroll’s misstep and, waiting for the news from Imola, moves to six points behind Aston Martin. 16 points for Ferrari, which remains clinging to the little train which is worth the fight for the place of honour. There Alpine returns to score double points and catches McLaren in fifth place, Kevin Magnussen’s point is very positive for Haas who consolidates seventh place waiting to verify the leap in quality that Alfa Romeo expects at Imola with technical updates.
Next appointment
Formula 1 will be back on track in two weeks, with the highly anticipated Italian weekend of Imola. This will be the GP that will mark the return of F1 to Europe and it is no coincidence that all the teams, Mercedes in primis, aim to bring significant updates on their cars to the track. The times will be those ‘typical’ of races in the Old Continent: qualifying from 16 to 17 on Saturday and race starting at 15.00 on Sunday. Of course, as always, you can follow all the action, on and off the track FormulaPassion.it
#Constructors #standings #change #Miami #FormulaPassion