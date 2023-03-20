F1 2023: Constructors’ standings after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

pos. Team Points 1 Red Bull 87 2 Mercedes 38 3 Aston Martin 38 4 Ferrari 26 5 Alpine 8 6 Alfa Romeo 4 7 Williams 1 8 Haas 1 9 Alpha Tauri 0 10 McLaren 0

Red Bull continues to fly in this start of the season with the second consecutive double, an event that hasn’t happened since 2009 when Vettel and Webber were first and second in Germany and Great Britain. The Milton Keynes stable already has double the points of Mercedes and Aston Martin paired at 38 with the latter paying zero today due to Lance Stroll’s retirement. Ferrari is the fourth force, Alpine has placed both cars in the points and Haas has also unlocked thanks to Kevin Magnussen. Still standing at zero AlphaTauri and McLaren.