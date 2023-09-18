The victory in Singapore is not enough to cure Ferrari of all its ills. Going beyond Carlos Sainz’s success, however, one cannot fail to recognize a growing trend on the part of the Cavallino. Starting from Spa, in three of the last four races held the Maranello Scuderia has achieved the best placings available granted by Red Bull, a sign of the ability to repeatedly extract the potential of the car. After the victory in Singapore, Vasseur does not fail to underline how the last leap in chronological order came in the difficult trip to Holland: “In Zandvoort we unlocked something in understanding the car set-up. We built part of the performance in Monza and Singapore on this”. The words of the Team Principal say a lot about Ferrari’s growth path, based on the lessons learned in its worst outings.

Correlation present

“My main thought was for how distressed we were in Jeddah and how much we have recovered since then. Step by step, we found pace and confidence again.” Commenting on the Cavallino’s success in Singapore, Vasseur highlights the contrast between the current Ferrari, slowly but steadily recovering, and the one lost after the second race of the year. Jeddah itself, together with Barcelona and Zandvoort, remains to this day one of the SF-23’s most colorless races in terms of performance. Yet, Ferrari was able to mature precisely in its most difficult moments. This is not an ode to perseverance, but rather evidence of the importance of track feedback in current Formula 1.

The worst performances are those in which the car shows all its limits, exposing behaviors and problems that would otherwise be invisible in the wind tunnel. Since the pre-season tests, Vasseur has reiterated the importance of understanding the car, albeit with a different choice of words from his predecessor: “We only carried out three days of testing and on a single track. We need to gain a better understanding of the car to extract its potential”. For Ferrari however, it was never a problem of correlation between the track and the factory simulations: “When the wind tunnel predicts a jump of X load points, on the track we see exactly that.”

Increasingly important track tests

The problem that Ferrari, like any other team, finds itself facing is that the aerodynamic simulations, whether virtual or in the wind tunnel, are set with certain boundary conditions. Their predictions are therefore representative as long as the initial hypotheses are respected. When the flow and running conditions of the car on the track were verified, the data collected by Ferrari always respected the tunnel’s predictions.

However, a moving car experiences a multitude of scenarios additional to those simulated. Some of these are not always predictable in advance, especially on current single-seaters whose basic physics is more complex than previous ones. It happened to Red Bull in 2012, which managed to make the blower exhausts work only after realizing that it had to simulate a pulsating flow coming out of the engine rather than a stationary one. Other times, however, certain phenomena cannot be replicated in the factory due to the limitations of the available CFD and wind tunnel technologies. “Sometimes it’s easier to refine new things on the track rather than in the tunnel. There are some aspects of the car that cannot be replicated in the wind tunnel. It didn’t happen before, but now there is the ground effect.” Vasseur’s synthesis.

The key races

The limitations of the simulations mean that the teams have to conduct a substantial part of the study work directly on the track. However, when the car is in its ideal window, the critical issues remain hidden. On the contrary, the most difficult races become a precious litmus test of the real problems of the car. The first of these for Ferrari is the Jeddah stage, after which the team immediately implements corrections. “For Australia we have undertaken a different direction for development and I think it worked.”Vasseur’s words at the time. “We made a good leap forward between the second and third races. We were able to bring a couple of updates. THEThe problem in Melbourne wasn’t the car’s potential, but the team’s ability to extract it.”

The second tormented match is that of Barcelona. The words of senior performance engineer Jock Clear are eloquent in this regard: “Barcelona is an incredibly good track to understand what your car is doing. If you have a problematic car, you can’t hide. The Pirelli test gave us some extra laps, but the key was the whole weekend. He provided us with data that we fully understood. I would say that was it the race where we really understood what our car was doing and we will start again from these weaknesses of ours. I wouldn’t say the setup philosophy has changed, but it has followed our better understanding of the car. I would say that these steps forward would have been made anyway, even without updates”.

The last big step in chronological order is the one taken in Zandvoort. In Holland, Ferrari suffers from the design of the track, with its wide long-distance curves, as well as the unpredictability of the car in a high-load configuration. However, something good also emerged from the Dutch weekend. “In Zandvoort we made some valid tests to understand our difficulties”says Vasseur who adds in subsequent publications: “In Holland we have taken a step forward in understanding the situation. In the first free practice we conducted a couple of tests and we did well, because they helped us understand. The next step will be to solve this problem.”

The click in understanding the car is confirmed by Carlos Sainz: “We have learned some very interesting things on how our car behaves on these types of circuits and what our high-load wings are doing: there are still cases where they don’t work as we would like and this is why we change our packages a lot from race to race”. Vasseur quantifies the latest progress at around half a tenth in qualifying, which however with the current balance could make the difference between the first and third row.

Towards Suzuka

During the year Ferrari gained a better understanding of the SF-23 in its most difficult moments, correcting its settings to accommodate the lessons learned. The study of the car does not stop, on the contrary. Suzuka, a track not very similar to the Red one seen so far, could even cause a new fall. However, just another moment of difficulty could become a source of growth, in a process that never ends in Formula 1. In Singapore even Red Bull demonstrated that it still has more to discover about its RB19, despite having the best car of the lot.