At the end of Q1 of qualifying for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix it was clear that the Ferraris had the ideal performance to be able to aspire to at least one of the two positions on the front row, perhaps both entering the Top 4. In the end things worked out in the best way, for Ferrari, with Carlos Sainz Jr. able to seize pole position by 13 thousandths of an advantage over Max Verstappen.

Yet at the end of the first mini-session of Monza qualifying, the Ferraris really risked throwing away the possibility of obtaining the great result achieved this afternoon. Both Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc were noted by the stewards for breaking the maximum time allowed for launching and cooling down the tyres.

The time set was 1’41”, while Leclerc completed a launch lap in 1’50″286 and Carlos Sainz Jr even in 1’58″458. This means that, at least on paper, both would have been penalized .

The marshals, however, had warned that only in circumstances defined as exceptional would they be able to overfly slower laps than the maximum limit imposed and avoid inflicting penalties that would have turned into grid positions to be served on Sunday. The above circumstances occurred, with Sainz and Leclerc being cleared.

Pole man Carlos Sainz, from Scuderia Ferrari, gives the thumbs-up gesture Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

In the press release drawn up by the commissioners regarding the investigation of the two Ferrari drivers, we read the reason why they decided not to proceed with sanctions against Leclerc and Sainz.

“The Stewards have thoroughly examined the data, the timing data, the onboard cameras and the CCTV.

Both drivers maintained speeds at or above what was needed to stay under 1:41.0 for most of the circuit and especially on the straights.”

“However, in both cases the Stewards of the Event determined that the drivers took appropriate action to slow down and stay to the side of the track so as not to impede the other drivers, and in both cases they did so in a meaningful way to allow the passage of four riders, leaving them a free runway”.

“The stewards then rule that they did not drive ‘unnecessarily slowly’, and that evidently the reason they both narrowly exceeded the maximum time was because of their appropriate actions and take no further action.”

The Ferrari team principal, Frédéric Vasseur, spoke to the microphones of Sky Sport UK supporting what has already been revealed in the document published by the commissioners regarding the investigation into the two Ferraris.

“It was a matter of rules. Overtaking is allowed if you slow down to let someone pass. And that’s what happened,” said Ferrari’s transalpine manager.