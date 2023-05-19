Formula 1 is an environment full of cutting-edge technologies. At the same time, however, the Circus stables also make use of production techniques and processes that are already widespread in the world of industry, but no less fascinating for this. Numerical control machines are an example of this, machinery as complex as they are indispensable for making the components that make up a Formula 1 single-seater.

The car

The best known and most advanced machines are those marked by the acronym CNC, an acronym for Computer Numerical Control, i.e. numerically controlled machine. These are systems that are able to read the three-dimensional model of the piece to be created, suitably converted from the CAD file into a format that can be interpreted by the machine. This in turn, with the intervention of the operator, traces the path that the tool must follow to remove material from the starting block and obtain the finished piece. A particular class of numerically controlled machines are milling cutters, in which the removal of material takes place by means of a rotating tool, a sort of much more advanced drill. The most advanced cutters are those with five axes, in which the tool can move along the three dimensions (height, length and width) and rotate around two axes to position itself at an optimal angle for machining.

In a recent video released on its social channels, Mercedes showed its department dedicated to numerical control milling machines, in which the beauty of 24 machines, of which 13 with five axes. The same video also shows an important aspect of machining, namely tool lubrication. A mixture of 97% water and 3% oil lubricates the work piece, while at the same time removing much of the heat generated.

The applications

The most immediate use of a numerically controlled machine is the creation of finished pieces starting from solid, i.e. the block intact with the starting material. In the same video, the Mercedes operator tells how in a Formula 1 team the machining of a vaulted piece begins even before its design is completed. This happens because the final product is the fruit of multiple passes in succession, sometimes performed in different machines specialized for a given process. The most fascinating aspect, however, is the complexity of the shapes that can be obtained, especially with five-axis milling machines. In fact, the computerized reading of the three-dimensional model is a potential that should not be underestimated.

Traditional design requires that the CAD-designed piece is then simulated to verify its resistance to the stresses to which it will then be subjected. However, designers can also make use of topology optimization software, which work according to an inverse logic. The expected stresses are virtually applied to a primitive model of the final piece, with the software interpreting the simulation. Based on the more or less critical areas from the point of view of robustness, the program optimizes the component, deciding where to remove material or not, then presenting a version to the designer. The result is a piece of highly geometric complexity, the file of which can be passed to a numerical control machine to transform it into a real object.

However, sometimes, milling cutters and numerical control machines in general are used only at a later stage in the creation of a piece, in the finishing phase. This becomes useful, for example, for pieces made by fusion or additive manufacturing, techniques which notoriously do not leave a good surface quality. Last application of numerical control machines, but not least, is the making of the moulds on which the carbon skins will subsequently be laminated to produce the shell, the bodywork and the aerodynamic appendages.

Quality matters

Despite the high automation of the machinery, the experience of qualified operators remains essential. In fact, they are the ones who place the pieces in the machine, monitor its processing, adjust the operating parameters and generally supervise the process. The quality of the final piece depends on their experience, both in terms of surface cleanliness, as any micro-fractures would become sources of possible breakage in the future, and in terms of compliance with geometric tolerances. At the same time, the control of the adequate cooling of the piece and the tool is another critical aspect in order not to damage the machine, but also to prevent the worked material, by overheating, from changing its properties, for example losing the heat treatment. Numerically controlled machines are therefore not exclusive to Formula 1, being popular throughout the car industry and beyond, but whether or not they are managed correctly can affect the competitiveness of the car on the track.