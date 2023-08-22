Alpine’s owners, in particular Renault, want the team to achieve success as soon as possible, despite the 100-race plan initially declared by Szafnauer and his colleagues, which has since led to the departure of the former team principal.

It’s no secret that Enstone suffered a downturn during the Lotus/Genii period, and even in the early days of Renault’s second period of ownership, investment proved insufficient.

During his 18 months at Alpine, Szafnauer led the revolution in the French stable, identifying weaknesses and key areas to focus on. This had enabled him to initiate a plan to upgrade the team’s infrastructure, having also recently gone through a similar process during the transition of Racing Point to Aston Martin.

Under his leadership, a list of major infrastructure improvements was approved, including a new simulator. The anomaly linked to the American’s sudden departure from Alpine is that these projects inevitably take time to complete and bear fruit, so the results will not be seen for two or three years.

To be sure, his predecessors, long before Szafnauer’s arrival at the team, had worked hard to close the gap with established leaders.

“We worked hard,” says Alpine technical director Matt Harman. “It’s one of the reasons I don’t go to every race, because we have a lot of work to do at the factory. In terms of the design of the cars, the quality of our cars and what we do, we are very proud of the way we which we have made progress”.

“But also how we run the team, the business systems within the team, the efficiencies we’ve been able to achieve, some quality initiatives we’re still working on to make sure they’re best in class, all of that takes time. to be implemented and to accustom the organization and people to operate differently and to have a culture of continuous improvement”.

Harman cited an example of an innovation that is paying off: “We have a digital simulation room or DMU, ​​where we design the car. It’s basically a room with a big CAD screen. We no longer have a plastic model of the car.” car, to see if it is good or not”.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523 Photo by: Alpine

“It’s all done digitally. We design the car together in that room. It’s a theater where we have the car on display. Now we use it like we’ve had it for years, but when we first talked about it, people he couldn’t figure out why it was better than a physical object. It’s so much better, because if you make your own decisions in there and decide what to do with the race car before you’ve built it, under the budget cap, you’re not wasting money.”

“So it’s one of those essential tools. It’s probably saved us a lot of time, effort, money and performance, just by having it. It’s these little nuances and little things that help us progress to become a top team in F1″.

The team is now working on a shopping list of essential infrastructure upgrades which they hope, such as the DMU room, will make a big difference. Everything must be done within the capital expenditure limits specified by the cost ceiling. Like several rivals, most notably Williams, the team are hoping to be given extra spending leeway that will allow them to invest in some extra projects.

“We have highlighted some key aspects that we need to improve as a team,” said Harman. “I think it’s very good to do it, because it gives everyone the opportunity to focus. Obviously we focus on the races every other week, but it’s also useful to focus on technical growth. Over the last three years I’ve focused on improving the organization as well as the car”.

Topping the list is a new simulator, already under construction on the new building at the Enstone site. Like many things in F1, technology moves quickly and Alpine has fallen behind its rivals. “We have highlighted a particular type, range and resolution of simulator that we would like. The simulator we currently have is a rather dated model. It is very efficient and the people using it do a great job of getting the best out of it, but it is a few year in terms of resolution, ride and ability to give the rider that confidence in all aspects.”

“We have therefore decided to invest heavily. We definitely want it to be used and ready to inform the design of the 2026 car. It will add to our current simulator, so we will keep the current unit so we can correlate it.”

“We’ll probably keep it indefinitely, because we use it for other programs, like the Driver Academy. It’s also a great back-up solution in case of problems, because there’s always something that can be done. But our main goal for the F1 team it will be the new unit, and get the most out of it.”

Esteban Ocon, Alpine Photo by: Erik Junius

Harman points out that the new sim will be an improvement in all areas and provide clear benefits to the team.

“We will have much better resolution in terms of travel and bandwidth of the unit itself. We will also have an updated mechanical system, which will allow us to have a more relevant car infrastructure for the driver. This is all part of the immersion, the pilot needs total immersion”.

“We will get a better feel for the rider, there will be more travel in all directions, it will be a high resolution ride and we will be able to improve things like handling and understanding of the ride.”

Harman admits that at first, the team will have to catch up with what it’s actually capable of — in other words, it will be future-proof. “Some of the features we bought as part of this particular system we can’t use at the moment, we have to develop techniques to use them. It’s a matter of growth. I think it would be a shame, the day you get the simulator up and running, to want already the next one”.

“He’s really inspired the engineers, especially the team leader in that area who’s running the project. It’s great for him to be on the next simulator and be inspired that we’re going to invest in his team with very, very capable hardware.” .

Simulators are often thought of only as tools for pilot training, but if you have cutting-edge technology they can do so much more. “I don’t think many people realize that it’s one of the essential tools. We can do a lot in simulation. But sometimes you need the driver-in-loop, its feedback.”

“Testing some of our new capabilities is also an important part. We are developing high-tech tire modeling techniques, improving our tire modeling capability and our understanding of tires in relation to overall vehicle performance. we are developing other aspects related to the driving and characteristics of the Power Units”.

“We need a simulator that gives us the possibility to develop these aspects away from the circuit, and then use the track to have a point of correlation from time to time.”

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“As testing is increasingly limited and testing new hardware at events is increasingly risky, we prefer to do as much away from the event as possible.”

Another key tool being enhanced at Enstone is the dynamic lap simulation. “We have a great suite of simulation tools. But we want to have something less linear, which allows us to do more testing to be prepared for the race weekend. The beauty is that it will be a tool used at both Viry and Enstone, we will not have two different instruments”.

“All we are doing at the moment is bringing the two teams together so that we use the same tools, speak the same language with the same data, use their inputs on the powertrain side and our inputs on the chassis.”

Aside from the simulation, a key new element needed is a transmission test rig that can cope with the demands associated with the 2026 rule package. All teams producing their own transmissions will need to be similarly equipped.

“We have technology coming up for the new regulations. We are a factory team, so we have to do everything from scratch, including the transmission, hydraulics and everything else, so we are thinking of investing heavily in a new try.We already have one that we currently use, but it doesn’t cover the obligation [2026]. We therefore need a brand new system. Basically, it’s two absorbers and an input motor that pretends to be the motor.”

“This system provides the fundamental torque in the rev, but it also provides some of the necessary vibration, so it has high frequency capability. This way we get closer to the real Power Unit.”

McLaren has just started work on its new wind tunnel and Aston Martin has one in the pipeline, but for the foreseeable future, Alpine is content to invest in regular upgrades to the existing wind tunnel. “You always have to consider the difference between what you have and what you could have, and whether that really changes the game,” Harman says of the new wind tunnel option.

“Replacing a wind tunnel is an intervention on the system that results in a loss of performance. We monitor it and talk about it on a regular basis. The option is open if we decide to take it. But at the moment we still feel comfortable where we are. Let’s update always the tunnel during the break. But we haven’t renewed the main infrastructure yet.”

The logo of the Alps Photo by: Drew Gibson / Motorsport Images

How you use the data generated is as important as the wind tunnel itself, and this is another area of ​​focus for Alpine. “We are very interested in improving our ability not to analyze data, but to make decisions based on it. We need to be better at taking measurement data and visualizing it in the most efficient way to give aerodynamicists the ability to make a decision “.

“We are working to produce software that is much more efficient at managing and manipulating data and that provides something you can look at and make decisions consistently.”

In addition to the projects already mentioned, there is a longer-term wish list, including some items that could only get the green light if the FIA ​​agrees to change the budget cap limit by giving more leeway. “We would like to review some of our brake test rigs. We want to look at some of our heat rejection system testing capabilities. We would also like to advance our full dyno system, and we would like all of these systems to be best in class.” Harman explained.

“We would also like to look at how we do suspension validation and how to do it in one go, instead of doing it in many different subsections. We can’t do it all at once. “because we have the resources to do it. We just need to be able to do it in a legal way, in compliance with the regulations.”