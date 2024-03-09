We are on the counteroffensive, the cannons are rotated one hundred and eighty degrees. The new chapter in the Red Bull saga has everything to seem like the definitive one, with Helmut Marko accompanied to the team's exit door and Christian Horner emerging as the winner from a complex and thorny affair.

Chalerm Yoovidhya, majority shareholder Red Bull with Christian Horner in Bahrain Photo credit: Jon Noble

Attempts to get rid of the team's current team principal were dashed by the position taken by Chalerm Yoovidhya, Red Bull's majority shareholder, who sided with Horner. Having overcome a very delicate moment (the internal investigation conducted by a law firm cleared him of accusations of inappropriate behavior towards an employee), Horner went on the attack.

What a few months ago was a desire hidden outside the team, is now before everyone's eyes. Horner aims to take control of Red Bull, and uses the same weapons that until last week risked knocking him out. In Jeddah it emerged that Marko would be the subject of an internal investigation for leaking confidential information (on the Horner case) and the Austrian consultant himself admitted that the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix could be his last in his current role. Today he will meet in the Jeddah paddock with the head of Red Bull sports programs, Oliver Mintzlaff, a meeting on which Marko's future in the team will depend.

Helmut Marko: he could be at his last GP with Red Bull Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

That the risk of Marko's farewell is real was also confirmed by Max Verstappen in the press conference following qualifying, in which he publicly uttered very important words. “Helmut is a key figure – thundered Max – it is essential that he remains in his place. If he left us it would be a problem for me and the whole team. Helmut must stay, there is no doubt, if he were to leave us we would be faced with a problem.”

In the space of a week the scenario has changed drastically. Armed with confirmed support from the Thai owners, Horner has gone from being a shaky figure to acting determinedly to rid himself of those who attacked him. To complete his plan he could also be forced to give up Max Verstappen (he seems to have taken this into account) but he doesn't want to take risks with Adrian Newey, who has been very silent in recent weeks.

Toto Wolff laughs: he could snatch Max Verstappen and Marko from Red Bull Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Toto Wolff is at the window

The strong position confirmed by Verstappen (interpretable 'if Marko leaves, I'll leave too') is also determined by a potential alternative plan, namely Mercedes. Wolff is aiming for an operation that would allow him to strengthen his team and at the same time weaken his direct opponent.

A managerial masterpiece as well as a highly valuable counter-move after suffering the departure of Lewis Hamilton. The public chats with dad Jos and the dinner for insiders in Bahrain (with Jos and Raymond Vermeulen, Max's manager) aimed to put even more pressure on the shaky (at the time) Horner, but now that the scenario has changed with Verstappen who could really decide to have a change of scenery, Wolff is ready to take the field in earnest.

And he is ready to do so by also involving Helmut Marko, as he declared to the Austrian broadcaster ORG. “We really miss our old mascot – commented Wolff naming Niki Lauda – we could take Helmut in that role, he is the right age, and even if he doesn't have the red cap but it's fine just the same. Today he is our favorite opponent, but he is a real driver, if they were to let Helmut go it would be a major loss for Red Bull.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Regarding Verstappen, Wolff repeated a well-known and cryptic thought: “We have a seat available in 2025 and 2026, but Max will want to drive the fastest car, and today that car is Red Bull.”

The conversation that will take place today between Marko and Mintzlaff will change the structure of Red Bull Racing forever. The Horner-Marko-Newey triumvirate seems to have come to an end, and the plans of the current team principal seem clear, as is the plan implemented in recent weeks to oust Horner.

A power struggle that now seems to be heading towards a definitive solution. Horner's efforts are aimed at keeping Newey in his place, for the rest the future is written without Marko and, if necessary, without Verstappen. If Max were to leave the team, Horner has a list of five candidates ready to join the team in view of 2025. Some well-known (Alonso, Sainz, Albon) and others officially off the market but available by paying a penalty, which for how much salt would still be lower than the salary received today by Verstappen.