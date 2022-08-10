The German joined Red Bull in 2009 after completing his apprenticeship at the sister team Toro Rosso.

He finished runner-up in his first season with the team and then won the world championship four times in 2010-2013.

He later signed for Ferrari towards the end of a difficult first season under hybrid rules in 2014.

Despite leaving the team, Vettel maintained a good relationship with Horner and the rest of the Red Bull team after his departure.

“It was a pleasure to have him on the team – declared the Milton Keynes team Principal – We have done great things together. I think that, having seen him grow from boy to young man, he is one of great principles. He has very strong convictions.”

“We saw him in the latter stages of his career, when he fought for the things he is passionate about, rightly so. His family is important to him. He is a very reserved man. I am pleased to see that he has recently become a user of Instagram! “

“His F1 career is coming to an end, but I am sure he has many things to do in his life and that he will continue to do great things. It will be sad not to see him around anymore. But I think the time for his retirement is the right one for him. he”.

“It’s not nice to see him racing in the middle of the group, he doesn’t deserve to be there. That’s why I say it’s good to say enough with F1.”

Horner paid tribute to Vettel’s commitment on and off the track throughout his years with Red Bull.

“I think the thing that stands out about Seb is that from the start you could see that he was a very focused young man and that his work ethic was totally German.”

“He worked hard, late and had a great sense of humor, so by joining a British team he immediately embraced the culture.”

“He was appreciated in all areas of the company, whether he presented himself with chocolates for the secretaries or learned the jargon in the workshop: his mastery of local slang has become historic”.

“He was terrific on the cars we were making at the time. They were glory days for F1: great competitors and teams we were up against and some exceptional successes.”

“At that time he was very focused on achieving not only success, but also records. They meant a lot to him.”

Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing RB9 Photo by: Sutton Images

Horner also said that Vettel has shown steady improvement over the course of the four titles he has won with the team.

“He has improved more and more. In 2009 we were a young team, like him. And we made some mistakes. In 2010 he was the top driver of that year, he had many problems of unreliability and, against all odds, he has won the championship at the end of the year “.

“In 2011 he took advantage of this experience. 2012 was a very difficult year. He had only won one race before the series moved out of Europe. Then he won four in a row, I think, coming to a head to head with Fernando Alonso in the last race in Brazil “.

“When we got to 2013, he absolutely dominated and the nine consecutive victories he achieved were the pinnacle of the season for me. He put it all together and that year was truly exceptional.”