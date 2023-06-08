After the victory in Azerbaijan, the second of the season in four rounds, Sergio Perez was just six points off the top of the standings. The negative weekend in Australia weighed heavily on that against his teammate, born with the mistake in qualifying that forced him to come up from the back, but without being able to climb up to second place as had happened for Max Verstappen in Saudi Arabia.

From then on, Max Verstappen took off, winning three races, including his comeback from mid-field in Miami. On the contrary, two more weekends came to forget for the Mexican: first the qualifying accident in Monaco in Q1, then a shady Saturday in Barcelona, ​​which forced him to line up outside the top ten.

The Monegasque round ended with a heavy zero on the scoresheet, while in Spain Perez was then able to climb up to fourth position, however remaining behind both Mercedes: the original plan was in fact to stay on track and try only one stop, but the Stella’s move to anticipate George Russell’s second pit stop had a cascading effect, forcing Red Bull itself into a second stop.

Sergio Perez during his comeback in Barcelona Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Two races that significantly increased the gap in the standings, which has now reached 53 lengths. Although it is true that the championship still has a long road ahead of it before reaching its final act in Abu Dhabi, recovering over 50 points from a driver who in recent years has shown that he makes few mistakes in the decisive moments and who, in any case , has never finished lower than second this season, is a challenge for which the term arduous even seems an understatement.

Christian Horner argues that, given that the challenge for the title now seems less realistic, the Mexican will now have less pressure on his shoulders, thus being able to race in a more relaxed manner.

“I think this will give him a lot of confidence. He had a difficult Monaco, a difficult Saturday here [a Barcellona] but with a good Sunday. And I think, considering the gap between the two riders, which is quite significant, in many ways that will take the pressure off his shoulders and I think it will allow him to relax, not put any pressure on himself and get back to the shape he was in the first few races”.

“I think we know what Checo is capable of. We have seen in matches like Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia already this year what he is capable of. And I am sure he will find his form in the near future.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The Team Principal explained that Perez in Barcelona would have gone beyond expectations, because the team’s internal simulations predicted that the Guadalajara driver would not have gone beyond fifth place in his comeback from eleventh on the starting grid.

“The simulations said that, with a clean race, he would have finished fifth. He did better than that by finishing up to fourth. We thought Ferrari would have had better race pace than they did.”

“Eventually he got within a couple of seconds of the podium and gave chase to George [Russell]. It was an excellent recovery, especially in the second part of the race, for Checo”, added Horner.