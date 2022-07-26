For Max Verstappen and Red Bull, last weekend’s victory at Paul Ricard, home of the French Formula 1 Grand Prix, was one of the simplest in recent months.

The Dutchman, who started behind Charles Leclerc, remained in second position for a long time, until the team decided to call him back to the pits to attempt the undercut. While Max was busy doing the … he Read on

#Horner #undecut #beat #Ferrari