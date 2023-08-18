Red Bull Racing is the hare and the hunt is on. But this season it will be difficult for her to succumb to the attacks of those who have every intention of taking her and occupying her place.

The RB19, thanks to Max Verstappen’s 10 victories and Sergio Perez’s 2, has so far won all the grands prix held in the first half of the 2023 Formula 1 season. This data should be enough to give a clear and correct picture of the situation , but what makes everything more evident are the gaps that the Dutchman was often able to inflict on all his rivals. Often, even to his teammate, who races with the same car.

A difficult – perhaps impossible – gap for the opponents to fill this season. Red Bull could sleep peacefully, but according to Christian Horner, this is not the philosophy that reigns in the corridors of the Milton Keynes plant. Indeed, the attention is maximum, and on several fronts.

“I don’t think there’s complacency. I think we’re tackling one race at a time, one session at a time. And I think we need to concentrate on our work in this way. None of us get distracted and I think the championship is long, very long “.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

“There’s a lot going on behind the scenes, especially with Red Bull Powertrains preparing in the background in Milton Keynes. And 2026 isn’t that far away. So there’s a lot to focus on.”

Red Bull’s best engineers have come under fire from the competition. Rob Marshall, for example, will soon end up at McLaren. Horner is well aware that everyone’s sights are aimed at his team, but he is equally aware that he has a very deep team, capable of coping with any declines.

“The challenges are always different because when you are the hunter everyone is focused on the target in front of them. When you suddenly become the hunted, the pressure is of a different kind. our staff, sponsors and everything else.”

“Getting to the top is one thing, staying there is another. But I think the spirit, the culture we have within the team, is very strong. We have a strong team not only on the surface but also in depth and we have enjoyed of great continuity over a long period of time. This is very important in Formula 1.”