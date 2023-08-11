Ricciardo, who was Red Bull’s third driver following his departure from McLaren at the end of 2022, has been signed by sister team Red Bull to replace Nyck de Vries in Hungary.

In the two races held before the summer break, the 34-year-old Australian showed that he had regained his competitiveness, overtaking his teammate Yuki Tsunoda in Hungary and in the Spa Sprint Shootout. A time canceled in qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix, however, it cost him the chance to reach Q2.

He also impressed the team by climbing up to 13th in Hungary after crashing to the back of the grid with contact at the start. But he was unable to replicate the comeback in Belgium, as the team couldn’t find a way to get him out of the traffic. Meanwhile, Tsunoda grabbed a valuable point with tenth place.

Speaking ahead of the race weekend, the Red Bull team principal said Ricciardo had fulfilled all the expectations that Red Bull and AlphaTauri had placed on him.

“I think he fulfilled them. Seeing what he did at Silverstone in the Pirelli test, I think expectations have changed and he fulfilled all expectations,” said Horner.

“He’s brought a huge amount of experience to AlphaTauri and maybe even some guidance, obviously with his experience as a Grand Prix winner. He’s performed very well indeed.”

Commenting on Ricciardo’s second race after his return to Spa, AlphaTauri technical director Jody Egginton said: “It was more difficult for Daniel, because he spent a good part of the race in traffic.”

Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Erik Junius

“We weren’t able to get him some free air to put together a good sequence of laps, as he was able to do in Hungary with good results. That was a shame. However, his strong performance in the Sprint shows that we are making progress.”

Team principal Franz Tost added: “We are still missing a bit of downforce on the car, but I am convinced that once Daniel gets used to the car and the tyres, he will do a great job.”

Ricciardo said he was satisfied with how his return has started, given the little time he has had available in the car so far. He reckons two more races before the summer break will be an advantage for him when the 2023 season resumes at the end of August.

“I’m really happy that I was able to do these two races before the break, because they give me something to think about, to build on and to ask the team some questions about,” he said.

“Nine days ago I hadn’t driven this car yet, so if I put everything into perspective, I think we’re good.”