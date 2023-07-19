Daniel Ricciardo is about to put an end to the abstinence from Formula 1, which began at the end of last season after the consensual termination of the agreement with McLaren, following two seasons in which the downsides were innumerable, while the satisfactions were stingy.

Just like 10 years ago, it will be the Faenza team that will give the Australian the chance to show off in the world champion Circus. The then Toro Rosso and now AlphaTauri will field him as starter from the Hungarian Grand Prix until the end of the season and will take the place of the footed Nyck De Vries.

During these months, Daniel covered the role of third driver of Red Bull Racing, mainly dealing with simulator sessions and commercial events for the team directed by Christian Horner. The recent test at the wheel of the RB19 on the Silverstone track definitely convinced the top management of the Milton Keynes team to put him back in the car.

But how did the decision-making process that will bring Ricciardo back to the start of a Formula 1 grand prix take place? It was revealed by Horner, team principal of Red Bull, who started to tell from the day of the first meeting, what convinced the 34-year-old from Perth to return to the team with which he obtained the best results.

“It all started in a hotel room in Mexico last year. I had a meeting with Daniel and it was clear his options for this year were going to be a bit limited, and he seemed pretty gutted. I told him: “Why don’t you come back to Red Bull for 12 months, out of the car, predominantly? You’d help us with the simulation work and some tire testing, you’d come back into the fold and rediscover your passion for the sport.” because it’s clear he wasn’t enjoying himself and, to tell the truth, I didn’t recognize the Daniel of the last two years, who we’ve gotten used to and who has grown up with us.”

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

A move, the one made by Red Bull, which has benefited all parties involved. But the process to bring Ricciardo back to the bubbly driver everyone remembered before joining McLaren was a complex one. Horner talks about Ricciardo’s first disastrous session on the Red Bull simulator at the end of 2022.

“So it all started from there and he came to drive the simulator after Abu Dhabi, a couple of days after Abu Dhabi, and it was a real disaster. He had picked up every bad habit imaginable. He was working with an engineer previously and gradually we fixed the problem and with each session he got better and better, you could see his conference growing to the point where he was absolutely in step with the racing drivers.The plan was always to put him in the Silverstone test. very busy with off-track activities, in terms of marketing, and the test was extremely impressive.”

Horner then shifted his attention to Ricciardo’s test at Silverstone a few hours after the British Grand Prix. According to his words, Daniel was able to impress everyone from the very first laps, to then obtain high-sounding performances in a few laps.

“It was a bit like when we tried it 10 years ago. We were evaluating who would be the right person to replace Mark Webber and Kimi Raikkonen was one of the favorites at that point and we decided to try both Carlos Sainz, with a set brakes, both Daniel in the afternoon, Carlos got within a couple of tenths of Sebastian and then Daniel went a little faster when he drove the car.”

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing speaks with Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“The thing that struck me the most, when I went to take a look at the test, is that taking into account the fact that he had never driven this car, that he hadn’t been in a car for seven months, over the course of his third or fourth lap he was down to a time that was less than a second off what our riders were achieving.”

“Then, on his first real lap with comparable tyres, you could see that his confidence was growing more and more and that first lap [lanciato], probably the seventh of the day, would have put him at the front of the grid. So he was really impressive.”

Everyone at Red Bull was happy to have rediscovered a talent of Ricciardo’s caliber. But the happiest was the Australian, who realized he hadn’t lost his speed, his talent.

“I was very pleased to see that he’s still able to race at that level. You could see, and I told him, that that lap would take him to the front row of the starting grid. And you could also almost see the relief in his eyes and almost the release of the pressure on his shoulders, because he realized he could still be fast. He wasn’t going crazy, the old Daniel was still there. And then his long runs were really impressive, and the work he did to Pirelli was very punctual and guessed,” concluded Horner.