Christian Horner enjoys the moment. Last night in Baku the Red Bull team principal received the Constructors’ title for the sixth time in his career, while Max Verstappen celebrated his third drivers’ title in a row. The Englishman, who recently turned 50, is aware of the extraordinary feat of the Milton Keynes team with 21 victories out of 22 on the calendar, a record that will probably remain engraved in the history of F1 for a long time.

However, in the exclusive interview that Christian gave to Motorsport.com, the awareness emerges that the record-breaking 2023 season that has just been archived will hardly be able to be repeated, so he hopes for a Red Bull that is still winning, but no longer dominant.

The stability of the regulations for ground effect single-seaters could play a role in favor of Red Bull which has demonstrated a disarming technical superiority, leaving only Ferrari with a success at the Singapore GP…

“At the moment we have regulatory stability, but I am convinced that the grid will converge. You may have already seen it in the second half of this year, and I believe next season we will not win the same percentage of games that we won in 2023. I have a pretty clear idea about that. The year just ended was an exceptional year and I think the team did an incredible job.”

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool Christian Horner, Team Principal Red Bull

Would it have been possible for Red Bull to win what it has won in the last two seasons without Verstappen?

“He is a special talent, I believe he is currently the best driver in Formula 1. What he has achieved, over 50 victories and three World Championships, already places him among the greatest. We got to see him grow year after year, we saw that all the ingredients were there, but the way in which he matured was exceptional, as a rider and as a man.”

Max seems to be taking stronger positions not only on the track. Even in the press conferences his personality is emerging, as on the eve of the Las Vegas weekend when he criticized the event without filters…

“My personal opinion is that Liberty is doing a great job. They are pushing hard to promote our sport and five years ago we wouldn’t have even imagined an event like the one in Las Vegas. Liberty is the promoter, they sell, promote and attract a fantastic audience.”

“Max is a driver, he’s not an artist or a showman, he’s a racing driver. And he’s just very honest, he doesn’t give a damn about being famous, he just wants to race a car and go fast, everything else is bullshit to him. It doesn’t mean Max believes they are doing anything wrong, it’s just not for him, if he could remain anonymous I’m sure he would be. I would add that there is also a new aspect to Max’s approach, you know that he will tell you what he thinks, and he will never give a… corporate answer”.