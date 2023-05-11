Christian Horner argues that the current advantage of Red Bull, of which he is team principal, can be explained by the fact that the others have lost ground and is not due to significant progress by the RB19. So far, Red Bull has dominated the season, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez scoring four one-two finishes, with the exception of the Australian Grand Prix, where problems in qualifying for the Mexican forced him to climb up to fifth position in competition.

Horner says Red Bull has made the expected progress from the 2022 car to the current one, while rivals – essentially the main ones, Ferrari and Mercedes – have failed to keep pace: ‘You can never give up anyone . I think it was the best start we had. We think we’ve made a good step up from the RB18 to the 19, but it’s the kind of step you’d expect. More than anything, the feeling is that the others have lost ground. But I’m sure they are working hard to fix this. So the big gains could come pretty quickly.”

However, Horner warned that opponents could catch up. The next race, scheduled at Imola, will see a series of updates from many teams: “I think it surprises us that the others perhaps had lower performances than last year. But undoubtedly they are trying to solve the problem. I’m sure that starting from Imola we will see big and important updates”.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, fights with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, for the lead of the race Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

“We have a great car, a great team and two great drivers. But there is still a long way to go. We reserve the right to judge until we see what they accomplished at Imola and Barcelona,” Horner said.

Meanwhile, Verstappen stressed that the team is mainly benefiting from superior long-term performance, while Ferrari has often shown good speed in qualifying: “I think we have a decent advantage, especially in the race. On some tracks, I believe that on one lap some cars will be close or in front, as we saw in Baku. The advantage on race pace I think is quite big at the moment. But yeah, it’s not like the others bring new pieces and we’re standing still. So let’s hope we can continue like this.”