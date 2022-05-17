Sergio Perez’s first season at Red Bull saw the Mexican take a hit at the end of a chaotic Azerbaijani GP, but in addition to this sharp teammate Max Verstappen, especially mid-season, struggled to adapt to the RB16B. .

Quite different, however, was the start of the 2022 championship for Perez. The Mexican, after a bitter retirement in the inaugural Bahrain GP, ​​conquered his first career pole in Saudi Arabia and then climbed to the second

The performances of all do step on the podium both in Australia and in Imola.

At the moment Perez occupies the third position in the championship, behind Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, and the Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner, underlined the great leap in quality made by Checo thanks also to a RB18 that is better suited to the his driving style.

“He is driving at a very high level. This year he is more at ease in the team and I think it also depends on the fact that the car is closer to his needs ”.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“The RB18 does not have some of the peculiarities seen on previous cars and we are happy with the work it is doing”. However, the respect that Perez is showing at the start of the season has not made the Red Bull team principal unbalance about a possible reconfirmation also for next season.

“We have started talking, but we are in no rush to close the deal. However, everyone within the team is extremely satisfied with the work Checo is doing ”declared Horner immediately after the Miami GP won by Max Verstappen.

Perez marked a turning point for Red Bull because with his signing in 2021 the Milton Keynes team has renounced its philosophy and has chosen to support Max Verstappen with a non-Academy driver.