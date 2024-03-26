Still recovering from appendicitis surgery, Sainz won the Melbourne event after overtaking pole-sitter Max Verstappen on the second lap, when the Dutchman had brake problems.

After Verstappen's retirement on lap four, Sainz got the better of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc to take his first victory since last year's Singapore Grand Prix, being the only driver other than Verstappen to win a race since April last year.

Sainz will lose the Ferrari seat to Lewis Hamilton in 2025, which at the moment probably makes him the most coveted “zero parameter” on the driver market.

Most of the rumors about the potentially vacant seat of Sergio Perez, whose contract expires at the end of the year, have focused on the drivers in orbit at Red Bull, therefore Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda and even Liam Lawson.

But amid rumors that Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso is also in contention, Horner has given the firmest indication that Red Bull is willing to look outside its own driver pool.

“I think we want to field the best possible pairing in Red Bull Racing and sometimes you also have to look outside the group,” said Horner, before referring to Sainz: “Today's race was won by a very fast and unemployed driver So the market is quite fluid with certain drivers.”