Before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the confirmation of Laurent Mekies’ move to AphaTauri as Team Principal arrived, albeit on an as yet unspecified date. The announcement by the team from Faenza came almost as a surprise for the Scuderia from Maranello, which has not yet reached an agreement for the early termination of the contract with the French engineer.

Although Ferrari do not want to block the pass altogether, Scuderia Team Principal Fred Vasseur, annoyed by the timing of the AlphaTauri announcement, proved reluctant to bend over backwards to welcome the pass as quickly as the rival team would have hoped. In recent days it has been speculated that, to unblock the situation, Ferrari and Red Bull could reach a favorable agreement for both parties, perhaps unblocking the passage of some engineers to Maranello expected in the coming months.

As anticipated by Motorsport.com, Ferrari recently launched a recruitment campaign to attract personnel, including aerodynamic engineers, from other teams, including several from Red Bull. However, despite the agreements having been made, Ferrari will not be able to have these engineers at their disposal for a while longer due to periods of compulsory leave.

Laurent Mekies, Racing Director, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Alexander Trienitz / Motorsport Images

For the moment, Ferrari has not yet wanted to comment on the matter, limiting itself to explaining that the goal is to guarantee Mekies the opportunity to advance in his career without holding him back, but in the right way given that the Frenchman still has a long contract with Cavallino.

Much more direct, however, was Christian Horner, who wanted to silence the rumors according to which some prominent engineers of the Milton Keynes team are about to leave England in the direction of Maranello: “There are many speculations. Will there be a personnel exchange for Laurent Mekies? We don’t have any hostages, so in terms of personnel who should transfer to Ferrari, certainly at a senior or mid-level there is nothing planned.”

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“People who have been mentioned in relation to Ferrari came to see me last week and expressed their disbelief at some of these rumours. But it’s Formula 1. However, no senior members of our team are expected to enter Maranello,” added the Red Bull Team Principal at the press conference dedicated to the teams.

As regards the weekend in Miami, Horner played pre-tactical as often happens, emphasizing the possible uncertainties given by the new asphalt and a sudden downpour of rain between Saturday and Sunday: “We think that Ferrari can be competitive, it should adapt to them especially in qualifying. It will be interesting to see how this new asphalt reacts in the race and there is a risk of rain tomorrow and Sunday, it could be a lottery. We think Ferrari can be fast, it will be interesting to see how the weekend develops.”