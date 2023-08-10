Max Verstappen has already flown towards the world title of his career. A first part of the 2023 season so close to perfection that it has already more than directed the iris towards Red Bull as regards the Constructors’ World Championship, but also the Drivers’ one towards his home.

10 victories against the 2 of his only rival, teammate Sergio Perez who had already disappeared from Max’s rear-view mirrors after two beautiful but illusory victories. 314 points scored in 12 races (without forgetting the Sprint Races on Saturday where they were held) against the 189 of the Mexican: this means 125 points behind. The equivalent of 5 distance grand prix (without however counting the additional point of any fastest lap in the race).

In practice, Max could afford the luxury of missing out in 4 GPs and still be ahead of everyone. But even more impressive is seeing Perez, who drives the same RB19, often battling against Aston Martin, Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren. What makes the difference is the Dutchman, who was able to create abysmal gaps on everyone, including Checo.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Erik Junius

Christian Horner, team principal of Red Bull Racing, has once again spent words with honey for Verstappen. It is clear how he is one of the added values ​​of this season which, if he were to continue like this, would prove to be perfect. That is, with all 22 races played… won. An evident talent, that of Max, defined by the manager as “visible only once a generation”.

“I think at this moment, and at Spa-Francorchamps we saw it, Max had and has a certain superiority over everyone. I think in general he has been exceptional. And everything we are seeing with Max at the moment is something that can be seen only once per generation”.

“Like all great drivers, Max has one more ability than the others. And what we’re seeing right now is his ability to read the tyres, to read the race, to extract absolutely everything from it. It’s fantastic to see I think he’s in top form right now.”

As a good manager of a team, Horner didn’t fail to caress Sergio Perez as well. The Mexican, after a series of qualifications to forget, has returned to obtaining the minimum wage for those who, like him, drive the best car of the lot, i.e. the second position.

“I also think Checo did a great job in Spa from the first lap, overtaking Leclerc with a brave maneuver, on the outside, with a high pace in the first stint. But we have to understand why he then struggled with the medium tyre,” he said. concluded Horner.