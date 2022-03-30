Last Saudi Arabian GP offered a splendid fight for victory between Max Verstappen’s Red Bull and Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari which culminated in the last ten laps when the world champion started pressing the Monegasque.

Realizing the power of the DRS on the long straights of Jeddah, Leclerc played cunning by slowing down before the transit on the last detection point and thus forcing Verstappen to pass in front in order not to offer the advantage of the moving wing to the Dutch and have the possibility to return to command on the main straight.

Verstappen soon understood Leclerc’s tactics and later also slowed down before the last detection point to avoid giving the Ferrari driver a new chance to attack him thanks to the DRS.

Four laps from the end, Max managed to overtake the Monegasque and achieved his first success of the season, underlining how Leclerc had adopted “tricks” to avoid losing the first position.

The Ferrari driver admitted: “It worked once, while the second he understood and braked very early. There was a bit of a mess, but I think it was fun ”.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

While the public admired this war of strategies from the outside, many inside the paddock wondered about whether the riders deliberately decided to lift their foot to be overtaken and not offer the advantage of the DRS to their rival.

Motorsport.com asked Christian Horner if he did not go further with these tricks related to the DRS, and the Red Bull team principal admitted that Formula 1 should intervene due to a repetition of similar situations.

“The DRS was so powerful that you could see how the pilots were playing cat and mouse. I think that in the future we should analyze where the DRS detection point is if we want to avoid the repetition of these scenes ”.

Despite these criticisms, Horner then admitted how the new technical regulation wanted by Formula 1 has hit the mark even though many drivers have stressed that overtaking would be impossible without DRS.

“In the last two events we have seen Max and Charles outdo each other a dozen times. I think it is an encouraging sign and something we have never encountered in the past ”.

“It was a fantastic race between the two teams. What emerged after these first two races is the possibility of closely following another car and fighting wheel to wheel. It was exceptional ”.